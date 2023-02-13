Home Sport Cricket

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan announces retirement, quits all forms of cricket 

"After much deliberation, I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years," Morgan said in a statement.

Published: 13th February 2023 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Eoin Morgan, England's lone 50-over World Cup-winning captain.

Eoin Morgan, England's lone 50-over World Cup-winning captain. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Eoin Morgan, England's lone 50-over World Cup-winning captain, on Monday announced retirement from all short-format franchise cricket with immediate effect, less than a year after he quit the international game.

The 36-year-old Morgan had retired from international cricket in July 2022 after a 16-year career -- first with Ireland and then with England -- but continued to play in short-format tournaments around the world.

"It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket.

After much deliberation, I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years," Morgan said in a statement.

Morgan captained London Spirit to the Hundred's eliminator last year, was a losing finalist in the Abu Dhabi T10 with New York Strikers, and made seven appearances for Paarl Royals in the recently-concluded SA20.

He said he cherished every moment of his cricketing career.

"From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment," said Morgan who made his England debut in an ODI in 2006.

"Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with.

Playing for franchise teams across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold onto forever."

A left-handed middle-order batter, Morgan scored 7,701 runs from 248 ODIs and 2,458 runs from 115 T20 Internationals.

He played in just 16 Tests between 2010 and 2012, scoring 700 runs from them.

He said he will remain involved with the game "working alongside broadcasters at international and franchise tournaments as a commentator and pundit."

"Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future.

Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket."

Morgan is also a T20 World Cup winner, playing every game in England's 2010 triumph in the Caribbean.

Comments

