IND vs AUS: BCCI picks Indore to replace Dharamshala as venue for third test

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifted from Dharamshala as the ground was not ready.

Published: 13th February 2023 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India vs Australia

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins pose with the Border-Gavaskar trophy at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

NAGPUR: The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been shifted from Dharamshala to Indore. "The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore," said a statement issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday.

The BCCI's statement further added, "Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully."

An inspection team visited the Dharamshala venue on Sunday and handed its report to the Indian cricket board following which the decision to change the venue was taken.

India lead the series 1-0 after routing visitors Australia by an inning and 132 runs inside three days in the first match held in Nagpur. The next match is scheduled to begin in Delhi on February 17 while the last Test of the series will start in Ahmedabad on March 9.

At least five venues were under consideration once concerns were raised over the condition of the outfield at the Dharamshala ground. The BCCI then narrowed down the choice to Indore and Rajkot.

The latter was eventually handed the opportunity as it is believed that the Indian team management preferred it over Rajkot. "Opinion of the Indian team management was sought before arriving at the conclusion. They favoured Indore," said a source in the know of the things.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot had hosted two Tests so far with the home team drawing one (vs England in November 2016) and winning the other (vs West Indies in Oct 2018). Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium had also hosted two Tests so far with the hosts winning both (vs New Zealand in October 2016 and vs Bangladesh in November 2019).

"Indore has proved to be a very good venue as far as spectators' response is concerned. Although the capacity is small (27,000), fans always throng the stadium to watch the contest in all formats. We have always proved to be a good host. In the end, our credentials have won us the hosting right," Abhilash Khandekar, president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, told this daily.

