Paddy fields to T20 WC pitch: Teen sensation Marufa's amazing rise

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

PAARL: Marufa Akter is elated and so are her teammates. One could hear their roar far from the middle of the ground on Sunday night. In two balls, she had created a sudden buzz around the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, with a considerable amount of Bangladesh supporters in the crowd cheering on. She had caught and bowled Vishmi Gunaratne before cleaning up Anushka Sanjeewani with a sharp inswinger. And not long before, she had set up Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu by angling it away twice before cramping her for room to get her caught. The end result, Sri Lanka were 25/3, chasing 127.

From the moment she stepped foot in South Africa for the U-19 World Cup, Marufa has been nothing short of sensational. The teenage pacer had taken eight wickets in five matches on surfaces that had very little assistance for the fast bowlers then. And now, in her first game of the senior WC, the 18-year-old is stealing the limelight against some of the biggest names in the world.

Two years ago, when she was working with her father on the leased paddy field, little did she think she would have played in two global events come 2023. Hailing from the small village of Dhelapir in the Nilphamari district, Marufa grew up in a family of six that struggled to make ends meet. When she wanted to become a cricketer at a very young age, there was some stern opposition from her parents.

Given the financial duress they were under, they wanted her to focus on helping them with the farming and cattle work. She did all that while managing to play several sports with some significant support from her brother. It all changed when Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) spotted her in 2018 during a talent hunt camp. But she couldn't get in because of the financial burden. Two years later, she eventually did with some help from the BCB. And that is where she met Fatema Jahara, who played a massive role in her growth. "This girl is naturally strong. She can bowl fast. She has learned to combine swing with her pace. Her in-swingers are excellent," Prothom Alo, a Bangla daily in September 2022.

She rose through the ranks rapidly, but as the pandemic hit, she was back on the paddy field, helping her father during the second wave. But once the sport resumed, she hasn't look back. From making her Bangladesh debut to stepping up to the big occasion, she has done it all in the last year.

While Nilakshi de Silva and Harshitha Madavi ensured that the Lankans did not lose any further wickets and got home, Marufa ensured that her name will be remembered for a long time with that fiery new ball spell. "I actually worked very hard during those days. I got into BKSP and I would like to thank coach Fatema and Peelu sir. From where I come from, they gave me the opportunity and helped me play for the national team," Marufa said after the match. Do her parents still feel she should not play cricket? Definitely not. "When I started doing well, my family understood and started supporting me very much," she said.

With her fellow U-19 stars, Marufa has brought some unbridled sense of not just energy, but skill as well, to the senior team. And this is just the beginning.

