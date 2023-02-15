Local net bowlers get 'amazing' experience with WC stars  

O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
'Everything changed': Ukrainians look back on a year of war
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Jairam Ramesh
Income Tax department conducts 'survey' operation at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices: Officials
Adani appoints Grant Thornton for audit to come clean on Hindenburg allegations
Bus and armoured truck crash kills 20 in South Africa
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row