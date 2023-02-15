Local net bowlers get 'amazing' experience with WC stars  

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CAPE TOWN: Tjaart Van Der Walt, along with Pieter Beuks, a fellow Stellenbosch University student, and a couple of Boland age-group female cricketers, had just finished bowling to the Indian batters for over 30 minutes at the Maties Oval nets in Stellenbosch. As they walked away from the nets, they wanted to take pictures with the players but had no clue who was who.

In fact, it is something they had struggled with throughout their time as net bowlers with the teams that trained at Maties Oval during the T20 World Cup. And being cricketers themselves, they knew enough to not disturb the players during their preparations.

What did they do? They went looking for pictures on google and checked if they could identify the players. "Because they wear helmets in the nets, we couldn’t see their faces clearly," says Beuks, who plays for Van der Stel Sports Club in Stellenbosch.

Van Der Walt, a differently-abled cricketer, said that the experience as a net bowler has been nothing short of inspiring. "It has been amazing to be allowed to be train with these amazing people and they are incredible athletes, it is an honour to bowl to them," says Van Der Walt, a South African citizen who is from Namibia. "I have been bowling to West Indies, Ireland, India, and New Zealand. Every team's experience is different. It was fascinating to see each team prepare."

For the BCom Management Accounting student, who has been playing cricket for as long as he could remember, it was more than just an experience. The 23-year-old fast bowling all-rounder was a part of the South African Deaf Cricket team as a non-travelling reserve last year. This time, with the learnings he has been gaining bowling at proven international cricketers, he has set bigger goals for himself.

“It has motivated me a lot. Just to see the level you can be at and what people do for you if you work hard and get to this level. For me, I want to go and play (for South Africa) in the Deaf Cricket World Cup this year. I am training hard for that. So, I'm just honoured to be here. I just didn't want to embarrass myself (in the nets) but I think I did well,” said Van Der Walt.

Unlike the previous net sessions on Tuesday, both Van Der Walt and Beukes managed to get a picture with a couple of Indian players. "We got a picture with Jemimah (Rodrigues). She was just sitting there. We had to wait for Smriti (Mandhana), I think she is the highest-paid female cricketer (in the WPL Auction). It was a privilege," he signed off.

CAPE TOWN: Tjaart Van Der Walt, along with Pieter Beuks, a fellow Stellenbosch University student, and a couple of Boland age-group female cricketers, had just finished bowling to the Indian batters for over 30 minutes at the Maties Oval nets in Stellenbosch. As they walked away from the nets, they wanted to take pictures with the players but had no clue who was who. In fact, it is something they had struggled with throughout their time as net bowlers with the teams that trained at Maties Oval during the T20 World Cup. And being cricketers themselves, they knew enough to not disturb the players during their preparations. What did they do? They went looking for pictures on google and checked if they could identify the players. "Because they wear helmets in the nets, we couldn’t see their faces clearly," says Beuks, who plays for Van der Stel Sports Club in Stellenbosch. Van Der Walt, a differently-abled cricketer, said that the experience as a net bowler has been nothing short of inspiring. "It has been amazing to be allowed to be train with these amazing people and they are incredible athletes, it is an honour to bowl to them," says Van Der Walt, a South African citizen who is from Namibia. "I have been bowling to West Indies, Ireland, India, and New Zealand. Every team's experience is different. It was fascinating to see each team prepare." For the BCom Management Accounting student, who has been playing cricket for as long as he could remember, it was more than just an experience. The 23-year-old fast bowling all-rounder was a part of the South African Deaf Cricket team as a non-travelling reserve last year. This time, with the learnings he has been gaining bowling at proven international cricketers, he has set bigger goals for himself. “It has motivated me a lot. Just to see the level you can be at and what people do for you if you work hard and get to this level. For me, I want to go and play (for South Africa) in the Deaf Cricket World Cup this year. I am training hard for that. So, I'm just honoured to be here. I just didn't want to embarrass myself (in the nets) but I think I did well,” said Van Der Walt. Unlike the previous net sessions on Tuesday, both Van Der Walt and Beukes managed to get a picture with a couple of Indian players. "We got a picture with Jemimah (Rodrigues). She was just sitting there. We had to wait for Smriti (Mandhana), I think she is the highest-paid female cricketer (in the WPL Auction). It was a privilege," he signed off.