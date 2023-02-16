Our attack can do well on any surface: Spin-bowling coach Bahutule

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India player Sairaj Bahutule, who is the spin-bowling coach of the BCCI's National Cricket Academy (NCA), was specifically drafted in by chief coach Rahul Dravid to assist the Indian spinners for the four-Test series against Australia.

The Indian spinners combined to take a total of 16 wickets, thereby helping the team post a dominating victory over the tourists in the opening Test. The decision to have Bahutule on board came in handy for the hosts as the spinners were in the thick of action that saw the Test finish within three days.

With his experience, Bahutule has managed to guide the spinners and bring their A-game. Unsurprisingly, he was pleased to see the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin thrive in Nagpur."I'm really pleased with the way the team played as a unit and defeated Australia. All the players worked hard for this victory. The spinners too played their part, put to effective use their experience," Bahutule said, in an exclusive chat with this daily.

The Nagpur strip might have turned out to be unplayable for the tourists but the home side, with Rohit Sharma leading from the front with a ton, showed that it was not as bad. Bahutule felt it was a good surface and praised the Indian batters for rising to the challenge and the bowlers for delivering as a unit.

"I thought it was a proper Test match wicket. Now this is India and obviously you know, we will play to our advantage. Having said that, it was not an unplayable surface as such. Rohit (Sharma) got a hundred on the same pitch. And as you know, the No 7 (Jadeja) hit a 70 and No 9 (Axar) scored 84, which shows that if one could apply, there was a chance to get runs," Bahutule assessed."Having said that, we have an attack that can do well on any surface," he added.

Jadeja, who was making a comeback to international cricket after five months or so, had a dream outing with both the bat and the ball and was adjudged Man of the Match. Bahutule felt that his recent outing for Saurashtra (versus Tamil Nadu) could not come at a better time. "The Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu where he (Jadeja) picked up seven wickets certainly would have given him the confidence to bowl well against Australia. No matter how much time you practice in the nets, it is important to have game time. At Chennai against Tamil Nadu, he got to spend some time in the middle. That would have certainly helped him to get back his rhythm."

Apart from Jadeja riddle, Australia also had to deal with Ashwin. The experienced ace from Chennai was at his best in the second innings. With a five-wicket haul (eight wickets for the match), Ashwin was the wrecker-in-chief in the second essay. He also reached the milestone mark of 450 (457 after completion of first Test) then.

"I think that he (Ashwin) is a genius. People like Ashwin just want to get better and better at their art. And I think you know, he's always been a good student of the game and has evolved as time has gone by. Not surprised by the way he is bowling," Bahutule said.

The third spinner in the team, Axar Patel, did not have much work to do with the ball, but his contribution with the willow (84 runs) proved to be vital as India gained a big first-innings lead. "Patel is doing well as a bowler. But also I think Patel, as a batter, is a bonus for our side. It is wonderful for the side to have three spinners who have the capacity to score a century. It is a big plus for our side as our lower-order and tail-enders cannot be considered as bunnies anymore."

Apart from a dazzling century, Rohit also displayed his tactical nous during the course of the game. Having observed off spinner Todd Murphy shine with the ball for the visitors, Rohit started with Ashwin in the second innings. That proved to be a masterstroke. Bahutule had nothing but praise for the captain. "Rohit was brilliant. I think he led the team well, his changes (bowling) were very good. His field placings were precise. He knew and could visualise what the batters' (Australian) intent were and acted accordingly. His experience as a captain is only gonna grow and he will be a good leader. He did a fabulous job at Nagpur."

With home advantage and first Test in the bag, India will be expected to have the upper hand in the remaining matches. However, Bahutule is not looking too far ahead. "We are happy to start with a win. For us, it is one match at a time. Our focus is on the next game. We are keen to carry forward the momentum," he signed off.

