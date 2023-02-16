Sachin Rathi scalps 5, helps Jolly Rovers post big victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Sai Sudarshan’s unbeaten double century and Sachin Rathi’s 5 for 32 came in handy for Jolly Rovers as they beat Vijay CC by an innings and 50 runs in the TNCA senior division league.

Brief scores: At SSN: MRC ‘A’ 281 and 85/6 in 28.3 ovs (Mukunth 46, R Karthikeyan 4/20) bt Sea Hawks 72 and 293 in 91.4 ovs (Vishal 84, Sanjay 4/82, Gurbani 3/30). At IITM-Chemplast: Vijay 241 and 175 in 58.4 ovs (Jagadeesan 52, Rathi 5/32) lost to Jolly Rovers 466/5 decl in 106.2 ovs (Sudharsan 200 n.o., Kaushik 68, Indrajith 85). At Wahe Guru ‘A’: Swaraj 144 and 202 in 65.4 ovs (Hemanth 61, K Om Nitin 51, Swapnil 4/73, Chandrasekar 3/59) lost to Nelson 250 and 97/4 in 14 ovs. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Grand Slam 206 and 176 in 69.4 ovs (Parakh 78, Satish 3/32, Lakshay Jain 3/45) lost to Globe Trotters 403/8 decl in 126.1 ovs (Ajitesh 110, Ganesh 100 n.o., Satish 67, Nishaanth 3/39). At CPT- IP: UFCC (T Nagar) 319 drew with India Pistons 475/7 in 138 ovs (Shyam 97, Paliwal 100, Kaila 151 n.o., Raja 3/59). At VB Nest: Alwarpet 584/6 decl and 66/2 in 12 ovs drew with MCC 334 in 118.4 ovs (Vivrant 34, Raheja 125, Krishna 86, Satyajeet 4/76, Jesuraj 3/87).

India-Nepal tie ends in draw

The international women’s friendly between India and Nepal ended in a 2-2 draw at the at JN Stadium here on Wednesday. After a listless first half, India managed to sound the board through Soumya Guguloth in the 56th minute. Twelve minutes later, Tamil Nadu’s Karthiga lofted pass was deftly deflected by Indumathi into the den to help India to a 2-0 lead. Nepal’s Sabitra Bhandari scored twice in the dying minutes to draw the game.

