T20 World Cup 2023: Talking fast bowling with Shabnim Ismail

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

Shabnim Ismail is the fastest bowler in the world. But that is not all. With 308 white-ball wickets, the South African is the second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs and T20Is as a pacer (behind Jhulan Goswami and Ellyse Perry, respectively). She is relentless, aggressive, and doesn't give an inch away to the batters on the field.

Every time she takes the new ball, she induces a sense of intimidation among the batters. And the 2023 T20 World Cup has been no different. Shabnim set the tone in the very first over of the tournament with her pace against Sri Lanka and she's been breathing fire in front of the home crowd since.

In a free-wheeling chat last year with The New Indian Express, the 34-year-old took a deep dive about what makes her the quickest in the world, the hard yards that she puts in behind the scenes, how she approaches a situation, the technicalities of her craft and more. Excerpts...



More than 15 years as a fast bowler. It is never easy as a pacer. How do you reflect on this journey so far?

I wouldn't say it's been an easy ride. Obviously, there's been bumps along the road, but I think I've been playing my peak cricket for the past maybe four or five years. I've been just peaking and I always say at the age of 33 (at the time of the chat), a lot of people think, ‘oh, she's close to 35, etc,’ but for me, I feel my game is just actually peaking now and I'm willing to obviously put in the hard yards, still look after my body on and off the field. And I think the most important part for fast bowlers is obviously looking after your body, and knowing what to put in. And obviously, I always say whatever you put into your body that's obviously gonna kick out. We've got Dillon (Dillon du Preez, the assistant coach and bowling coach) along with me and he's obviously putting new armouries in. So, obviously working on new things.

It seems like you have only become quicker with your age. How do you manage that?

A lot of people ask that. Actually, I had one of the England trainers in the gym (during the England tour last year) ask me ‘How do you bowl so quick? Your back leg does not even actually land on the ground?’ And I always tell him, ‘I wish, I knew and I wish I could tell everybody how to bowl fast.’ Since I was young, I always wanted to be the quickest. But I think now, it comes more with consistency. It comes more with obviously taking care of your body. It was always one of my goals to be one of the quickest bowlers in the world. And I think once it comes, then with being consistent, being more professional, etc.

But I did ask the trainer once, how do I bowl so fast? And he just told me, he thinks it's just fast-twitch muscle fibers (built for short, powerful bursts of energy) that's inside my body. So, everything I do is just fast, basically (laughs).

Is there any specific work involved in it, like anything you do to be quicker?

I don't think there's anything big, I think it's the small things. Obviously, I have got this mentality of, ‘I want to be quick.’ So, that's one thing that I do work on in the nets. I always say, 'you know what, I believe that I am world-class, my stats don't lie'. And, obviously, for me it's just to go out there and portray my skill out in the middle. When I go into training sessions, I always tell the coach sometimes if my rhythm isn't well. I'm a firm believer that if my rhythm isn't good leading up to a series or leading into training, I know that I'm not going to bowl well. So, it's all about the rhythm for me... there are other bowlers, for whom, that might be execution or arm action or the front leg, like it's the crease or something. But for me, it's clearly just the rhythm. And, if I had that rhythm, I would take it into the game.

Shabnam Ismail. (Photo | AFP)

So, how do you push yourself to bowl fast, like you are quicker when you are in a good rhythm or is it with your action or you're fixed that you want to bowl fast and run in quick?

Basically for me, I don't waste any energy on my run-up. So, my run-up is about 22 yards and for me, it's just, I like to take a good couple of strides in at the last… five feet should I say? That's basically where I explode, where I use all my energy. So, I don't like obviously wasting my energy on my run up because I know at the last five metres of my crease, that is where everything is in action, where I put everything into perspective, where I explode. I hit the crease nice and hard and just follow through with that smooth action.

Speaking of your action, do you think that your action has changed over the years? How do you look at the way you started off and the action you have at this point?

In 2009, when we played against the West Indies at Boland Park, Paarl, in South Africa, I had my first bowling coach which was Henry Williams, who work with me to date. It's just like a little bit of tweaking, either my arm was falling too quickly (on the left) or my hand, I was leaning too much. Obviously, I'm putting more strain on my back and from then, basically, I started off with him and I just kept my action with a little bit of tweaks that I needed to put in for me to be more successful. To hold my left arm longer than I need to. When I'm bowling, maybe a bouncer, this arm (points to her non-bowling arm) needs to pull more harder, if I'm bowling a yorker, this arm (left arm) has to hang longer.

So it's lots of things I can speak about, like a slower ball, the bouncer, the inswinger etc, but it's just that I'm very grateful to have the bowling coach that I have and obviously, Dillon has come on as well with the South African team. It makes my job more easier knowing that I have fast bowlers who can help me when I'm doing things wrong. But, I also say if I don't go to a bowling coach, I'd love for them to leave me alone because I feel I'm doing very well. Once I do come to you, then obviously I would need that help.

Being relentless is something that seems to be associated with your bowling. How do you look at that quality as a fast bowler?

It's pretty simple for me. My job is to go out there to strike upfront. So, that's basically how you train in practice. That's obviously what you'll do. I always tell them like, the trainer knows as well, my fitness is basically my bowling. So in five overs, I'm basically covering maybe three kilometres or maybe in 10 overs I'm covering at least five kilometres. The way I kick off in training is exactly the same as how I'm gonna kick off in the matches. So, it doesn't feel like my body is taking too much strain because of exactly how I train, and how I'm training is how I'm playing in matches as well. Then consistency comes in, obviously, you need to outsmart the batter and that's when it takes a little bit more on your body. But I'm always like, I've been doing this now for 15 years, so I can't put any excuses or anything like that. I'm just over it, I'm enjoying it and I know it is my job to go out there and strike up a ball as fast as I can, obviously with a bit of brains as well when to bowl your slower ball, your bouncers and that's basically it.

In the series against England last July, Sophia Dunkley took you down, smashing you over your head at Chelmsford, you still had to go back and come running in with the same kind of intensity and the kind of speed that you wanted to put in. How do you mentally react to these situations?

I was actually waiting for someone to ask me this question, I’ve actually waited a very long time. So yeah, you know what, there are some bowlers who’re going to feel lots of pressure, there're some bowlers who’re gonna run in and think I need to go much more quicker or I need to change my fielders. For me, it's pretty simple. At the top of my run-up, I know what I want to bowl. Is the execution wrong? If yes, then I can go back to the drawing board and say, ‘you know what coach, my execution is wrong, let's work on consistency there’. It was a different scenario for me that night, it was just Dunkley was going hard at me, but then it was easier for me to obviously say, you know what, I need to bowl slow because my mindset never changed at all, I was still at ease at the top of my run-up.

As I mentioned, I wasn't under pressure at any stage of the game. We always speak about that first ball, last ball policy and what I've seen about England, they go hard at the first ball, then maybe the fourth ball and the sixth ball. So, that is just being aware of the game, being aware of the batter, I mean Dunkley, all credit to her, she's having the time of her life at the moment. She is on the eye and she keeps on going. So, for us, it’s obviously just to go and try to outsmart her. Like, I know that full ball, she's gonna basically hit hard back at you, she's gonna go straight. I know that for a fact. For me, to answer your question again, I wasn't under pressure at any stage of the game. It was just for me to go back to the training sessions and just try and execute more accurately and hopefully, it comes off.

Do you feel like, you know what, I'm bowling this fast and someone is hitting me like this? How do you look at ‘the ego of a fast bowler’ kind of thing?

I always say as a fast bowler, you need to have a bit of attitude, you need to have a bit of aggression because if you don't have that, I don't believe that you're a fast bowler (laughs). So, it's very simple. Once I walk over that boundary line, I just basically change into beast mode. I don't care what the total is. I just know what my job is and I obviously want to go out there and, and produce for the team. Like you mentioned, you know what, I haven't been coming off well, but I'm not too hard on myself.

Like that day (after Dunkley’s onslaught in the first T20I), I cried a bit, I was a bit emotional, but I know my skill, and that is why I'm so hard on myself. To know that, you know what, I haven't been at my best. You don’t have to say, ‘you are world-class for a reason’. I understand I'm world-class for a reason, but I felt like I haven't been helping the team, so for me, it's my job to go out there and obviously strike with the new ball and I wasn’t doing that.

Yes, it does get to me, but then, also I need to be that mentally strong person that I am. Once you do get it, once you don't come out for a series, what do you do? I can't go into my shell. I still have to go out there. I still need to fight. I still need to show that aggression. That's part and parcel of the game.

Like, you know what, there're gonna be times where you are now. You're gonna take fifers, you're gonna take four-fers, but it's just how you come back after. I know in the future it's gonna come back to me because you don't lose skill overnight, you know what I mean? So, I'm so excited. I'm still willing to work hard because I know that I'll bounce back at some point.

Speaking of ego and angry fast bowlers, there is an iconic photograph from the 2022 ODI World Cup with you and Sophie Ecclestone where you are giving a send-off of sorts. So, if you could look back at such moments and in general about sledging?

No bowler wants to be beaten. Once you do get that, I think it's more adrenaline that's pumping us, nothing personal obviously. For me, once batters get under your skin, they start hitting and you actually get that because it just pumps you up more. Yes, I know it was the last over and I think me and Sophie, we had a bit of a go at each other. But after the game, we're still friends, we still have a chat, and we still have a good bond. So, just that in that moment type of thing.

Sometimes it is a batter’s game, but as a bowler, you either have 10 overs, which is 60 balls, or you have four overs, which is 24 balls even if you are bad. They only have one ball actually. It takes one ball to get them out. So, that's why I always say 'yes, it can be a batter’s game and it can be a bowler's game as well.’ It's just how you come about, how is your attitude toward the game. Are you giving you that extra one per cent in the game and I believe I always give 200 per cent towards the team and that's just how I am. I'm a team player and I always will be.

One of the other moments from the World Cup, you took a catch and Chloe Tryon came running and picked you up like she was lifting a pillow or something. I watched that thinking how light are you. Is it something that is associated with you being quick or with the skill part of the game?

Not at all. You know what the trainer always tells me Shabs, you need to pick up weight. I'm actually underweight. I actually think I need to pick up another two or three Kgs for the trainer to be happy. And I think, if I do pick up that little bit of it, I think I might just be a little bit quicker. But it's very difficult for me to pick up weight. Obviously, I eat well and you can see Chloe, she's really like mass muscular and you can see how she hits the ball. So, for her, if she could pick up myself with like two fingers, she would probably do it (laughs).

But it's always nice when you get that wicket for the teammates, it just pumps you up more, especially like the wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty, who knows my field placings. Chloe knows exactly what I'm gonna do because she normally stands next to me at mid-on or mid-off. I just nod or just smile and she knows exactly what I'm going to do. Also, to have that in the knowledge, that as soon as I step onto the field, the team knows exactly what I'm about to do and how it's gonna go down.

But being this light, does it adds to your fast bowling?

Yeah, 100 per cent. I firmly believe that if, I won't say the lighter I am, I think it's more of taking care of your body. And I hate running, to be honest. I don't like running. My trainer knows too. The only form of running I do is basically when I'm bowling, that's it. But yeah, I think obviously Trish (Chetty) always mentions that ‘you know what, you're very lucky. You can eat what you want. You don't pick up weight’ and, for me, it's pretty simple. I believe that I am one of the quickest, on and off the field, obviously my sprinting, and I do a lot of mass running with the trainer as well.

So, I just try and take advantage and try and do quick movements while on the field, trying to anticipate where I can try and get quicker to the ball. I don't like this long running on the field and I used to say that I'd rather let the ball go through my legs or past me somehow, but I don't like doing long runs. For me, it's just easy pick up the ball and just throw.

You are a trailblazer when it comes to fast bowling. At this point in time, there are a lot of young pacers coming through in the women's game. How do you look at that and who have impressed you the most so far?

It's pretty awesome. Obviously, producing fast bowlers, I always thought I was going to be the only one up there, but that (the rise of others) just motivates me to go more quicker and, and work more. Issy Wong, she's only 20 years old, I mean, she's clocking probably one 117 or 118, if not, more.

It's awesome to have the fast bowlers come aboard and also know that you're fast, but it's also to keep your stat up there, to keep that fast bowling up there. Darcie Brown, I spoke to her actually at the WBBL two years ago and she came up to me and asked how to bowl and inswinger and outswinger. I jokingly said ‘we play you guys next, I can't give it to you now because you might just get the top-order out. I will give you tips after (smiles)’. I'm always willing to help the fast bowlers. So it's quite nice. I love seeing that there're young fast bowlers coming through the pipeline, which is really good for women's cricket.

It is hard to talk about your fast bowling and not talk about your partner-in-crime Marizanne Kapp. On her evolution and your relationship with her on the field?

Yeah, I think after the 2022 World Cup she has been just peaking and peaking and it's really good for us. For her to comein and she not doing whatever she does just with the ball, she's doing it with the bat too. I think she's gonna take us very far. I know she thinks she's a huge part of the team. She brings a lot to the team and we saw it in the World Cup as well.

Obviously, she is my bowling partner. I have always said that we have one of the best opening pairs in the world. I mean, we've struck lots of times. I think we've got over 150 wickets as a bowling partnership. So the way we've been improving and the way we communicate, I think that's been really awesome and I wouldn't trade it for anyone.

We don't really get much time off the field, but I know once we step onto the field, we know our job and we know what we're about to face. For example, the way we celebrate each other's successes is really good. I mean if I'm not taking wickets, she's taking them on the other side or if we're both not taking wickets, we're just sharing our knowledge to the next bowler that comes on. So, it's really nice to have that bond, to have that relationship on the field. We don't really chat much with each other off the field, but once we walk onto that field, we walk on as partners, we walk on as a unit and basically that's how we play our cricket. We've been successful over the years. I don't know how many years more and I'm hoping that we just keep peaking and peaking.

You made your debut in 2007, a couple of years after the last World Cup in South Africa. Is it a full circle of sorts for you in the T20 World Cup?

Oh, I don't even remember, I think I wasn't even on the South African side then, so I don't actually remember any of that. Yeah, so obviously it would be really nice for us to win the World Cup in South Africa. I mean it's home ground, home advantage, home crowd etc. I know in the past World Cups, we fell short in the semifinal but it's gonna be really nice, playing for a month with everybody coming to South Africa. I'm hoping we're gonna have huge crowds and it would be really nice for us to live in that World Cup at home.

I think it will be actually one memorable World Cup. Before I retire, I'm hoping this could be that World Cup where we just go out there and just play the cricket of our lives. Just enjoy each other's company to enjoy each other's successes. So, it's really nice. Like I actually know the home advantage, we know what to expect. Obviously, we need to look at the teams and know exactly what we need to do. So, as I mentioned, just to go out there and play our best cricket.

