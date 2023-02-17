Cricketer, selector, tour guide: Australia's Mervyn Hughes' many hats

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an almost decade-long career for Australia, Mervyn Hughes carved out a name for himself. A crowd favourite, he became famous for his imposing run-up, classic delivery action and, of course, the handlebar moustache.

Even though he didn't get the chance to play red-ball cricket in India, he left quite the impression. He made his debut against India at Adelaide in 1985 and went on to pick 23 wickets across six Tests (in all, he picked up 212 wickets at 28.38 in 53 Tests).

Now 61, Hughes retains his charisma and remains a crowd favourite. On Friday, it was a treat to see watching the action unfold at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. He is in the national capital as a tour host for Australian fans, who are visiting the country to watch the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The official website of Australian Sports Tours (AST), which arranges such tours for sports aficionados, says the present trip is Hughes' fourth in India.

"It's disappointing not to play a Test in India but that's how it is. I enjoyed playing at other parts of the world and now it's good to see them (Aussies) taking on India from the stands," Hughes told this daily even as the visitors lost two quick wickets in the form of Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith in an over bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin only a few minutes before the lunch break.

Merv Hughes in the stands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. Hughes is in the country as a tour host for select Australian fans

Speaking on the match, he said: "It was going good till those two wickets fell in quick succession. We are hoping for a good contest. May this match go till the fifth day."

He might have missed out on a chance to represent his country in the longest format of the game in the subcontinent but he featured in four ODIs staged in India under the MRF World Series (Nehru Cup) in 1989. He played against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and West Indies apart from the hosts during the tournament and claimed four wickets.

"Yes, I remember playing ODIs in India sometime in the late 80s. It was a good experience." As many as six teams including England competed in the tournament with Pakistan beating West Indies by four wickets in the summit clash to emerge champions.

Hughes, who had also served as an Australian selector replacing former skipper Allan Border in 2005, started touring with fans way back in 2001 with an Ashes series. Ever since he has been touring various countries hosting Australian teams. He usually watches a couple of matches before heading back to the country. This time, however, he is scheduled to return after the Delhi Test.

