Gujarat Titans to play CSK in IPL opener on March 31 in Ahmedabad 

Published: 17th February 2023 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

The Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, won the title in their debut season last year.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defending champions Gujarat Titans will play four-time winners Chennai Super Kings to begin the upcoming Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on March 31.

The first double-header of the season will see Punjab Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants facing Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on April 1.

While the weekdays will feature one match, doubleheaders are scheduled every Saturday and Sunday.

The league matches end on May 21, with a tie between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Titans in Bengaluru.

After staging the league across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad in the last edition, the 16th season will revert to the home and away format, where all the teams will play seven home games and as many away matches respectively in the league stage.

According to the BCCI, a total of 70 league-stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days.

The IPL 2023 will have 18 doubleheaders, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM and the evening matches beginning at 07:30 pm in the evening.

Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home matches in Jaipur.

Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and their last two home games in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

The schedule and venues for the playoffs and final will be announced later.

The summit clash will be played on May 28.

