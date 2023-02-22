Home Sport Cricket

England hammer Pakistan by 114 runs in dead rubber

With England already qualifying for the semifinals as table toppers along with second placed India, the game was a lot about fine-tuning their preparation for the knock-out game on Friday.

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan’s Omaima Sohail. (Photo | AFP)

CAPE TOWN: The big-hitting Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 81 off 40 balls as England outplayed Pakistan by 114 runs in a dead rubber of the Women's T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Opener Danielle Wyatt gave England a fine start with 59 off 33 balls before Sciver-Brunt unleashed carnage in his knock comprising 12 fours and a six to take her team a massive 213 for five.

Amy Jones also made a quickfire 47 off 31 balls. Pakistan were never in the run chase and crawled to 99 for nine in 20 overs.

England remained unbeaten in the group stage. Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Dean picked up a couple of wickets each.

Australia are set to face India in the first semifinal on Thursday, while England's semifinal opponent will be decided following the New Zealand-South Africa contest on Tuesday night.

