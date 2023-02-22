Lakshay bowls Globe Trotters to innings win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on offie S Lakshay Jain’s 7 for 9, Globe Trotters hammered Madras Cricket Club by an innings and 64 runs, with a day spare in the TNCA First division league match played at the MRF-Pachaiyappa’s college grounds here.

Brief scores: At Wahe Guru ‘A’: MRC ‘A’ 166 and 29 for no loss in 10 overs vs Nelson 318 in 99.4 ovs (S Karthik 99, W Antony Dhas 69 n.o; R Sanjay Yadav 6/84). At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 266 and 105/1 in 18 ovs (N Jagadeesan 48 batting) vs India Pistons 192 in 69.2 ovs (M Mithul Raj 33, Rajwinder Singh 31, Rahil Shah 5/65). At VB Nest: Alwarpet 231 and 7 for no loss in 6 ovs vs Grand Slam 382 in 103.4 ovs (C Hari Nishaanth 135, Manav Parakh 62, Abhishek Tanwar 73 n.o; Satyajeet Bachhav 4/76, NS Harish 3/77, Himmat Singh 3/51). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: MCC 86 and 64 in 33.4 ovs (S Lakshay Jain 7/9 (9.4-4-9-7) lost to Globe Trotters 214 in 66.5 ovs (A Badrinath 38, S Ganesh 50, B Aaditya 4/60). At IITM-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 267 and 200/2 decl in 40 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 102 n.o) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 99 in 38.2 ovs (B Aparajith 5/31, Sachin Rathi 4/26) and 179/5 in 49 ovs (Jitendra Kumar 42, V Maaruthi Raghav 74, R Vivek 33 batting). At SRMC: Sea Hawks 133 and 285/9 in 78 ovs (RS Mokit Hariharan 46, U Vishal 32, VP Amith Sathvik 58, N Selvakumaran 67 batting, P Vidyuth 3/61) vs Swaraj 138 in 56.4 ovs (P Vidyuth 34, Ayush Badoni 4/21, N Selvakumaran 3/41).

TNPL auction on Feb 23 & 24

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association proposes to organise the 7th season of TNPL in a big manner. The franchises in the TNPL will select players on the basis of auction, like the Indian Premier League thus making the selection of players an interesting task on and off the field for the teams. This auction for 2023 season will be held on February 23 and 24 at Mahabalipuram.

A total of 943 players have registered in the auction and have been subdivided into four categories (A, B, C, D). A category (players who have played for India), B category (players who have played in BCCI recognized first class domestic matches), C category (players in this category should have played more than 30 TNPL matches), D category (all other players who have registered to be part of the TNPL auction will be in this category).

Base price of each category for the auction: A Category: (5 players remaining; Base price: 3 Lakhs). B Category: (57 players remaining; Base price: 2 Lakhs). C Category: (12 players remaining; Base Price: 1 Lakh). D Category: (165 players remaining; Base price: 0.5 Lakhs).

