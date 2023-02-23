Home Sport Cricket

Rahil bowls Vijay CC to victory in TNCA league

Rahil Shah’s 6 for 50 (match haul of 11/115) paved the way for Vijay CC to thrash India Pistons by 164 runs in the TNCA Senior division league at Gurunanak college grounds.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association logo (Photo | TNCACricket Twitter)

By Express News Service

Brief scores: At Wahe Guru ‘A’: MRC ‘A’  166 and 293/5 in 85 ovs (Chaturved 79) drew with Nelson 318. Points: Nelson 5 (33); MRC ‘A’ 1 (27). At IC- Guru Nanak: Vijay 266 and 213/7 decl in 35 ovs (Ferrario 62 , Rajwinder 5/70) bt India Pistons 192 and 123 in 29.1 ovs (Kaila 62, Rahil 6/50). Points: Vijay 6 (30) ; IP 0 (24) At VB Nest: Alwarpet 231 and 250/4 in 81 ovs (Vimal 82, Nishaanth 3/52) drew with Grand Slam 382. Points: Grand Slam 5 (23); Alwarpet 1 (14). At IITM-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 267 and 200/2 decl bt UFCC (T Nagar) 99 and 238 in 71.3 ovs (Raghav 74, Aparajith 4/62). Points: Rovers 6 (37); UFCC 0 (14). At SRMC: Sea Hawks 133 and 331/9 decl in 84 ovs (Selvakumaran 100 n.o., P Vidyuth 3/79) drew with Swaraj 138 and 217/6 in 81 ovs (Sujay 64). Points: Swaraj 5 (12); Sea Hawks 1 (14).

Gowtham bags YSCA award
S Gowtham bagged the best all-rounder award at the 66th Annual Day function of YSCA held in the city. Coach and organising secretary of YSCA, MS Gurumurthy, presented annual report. S Sharath, national selector and K Shivamumar, joint secretary of TNCA presented the trophies and mementos. GR Kuppuswamy memorial tournament: Winner: Trophy shared by YSCA and Apollo Tyres. Best batsman: C Karthik (Equitas Bank). Best bowler:  R Abhilash (YSCA). Player of the final: MV Ponnarasu (YSCA). Annual YSCA Awards: MG Bhavanarayanan award: B Ashwin. VN Madhava Rao award: S Gowtham. All-rounder of the year: S Gowtham. Bowler of year: GV Guhaan.

