T20 WC 2023: Rana likely to replace Vastrakar for semifinal clash against Australia

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CAPE TOWN: With the ICC Technical Committee approving a replacement player for the unwell Pooja Vastrakar, it is learnt that all-rounder Sneh Rana is all set to be drafted into the India squad in place of the fast bowling all-rounder ahead of the semifinal against Australia on Thursday.

While the official word is awaited, Vastrakar, who along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, had visited the hospital late on Wednesday night after being unwell, is set to be replaced by Rana who is in the travelling reserves. Both Vastrakar and Kaur did not take part in the practice sessions on Wednesday in Cape Town.

Since the World Cup began, Kaur had attended practice sessions on the eve of the match only once, and while it seemed the routine for the semifinal as well, later in the evening, having been unwell, they had gone to a local hospital for a check-up and returned to the hotel late in the night. While Kaur, it seems, still could take the field, the team management had asked Rana as a replacement for Vastrakar.

Rana, who played a vital role in the Commonwealth Games Campaign where India finished with silver, had been hitting the nets in every session, bowling to the frontline batters before spending some time with the bat. It will be interesting to see if she directly comes into the playing XI against Australia.

As for Kaur, she might still play for she is someone who's known to come out and give everything when things are not going her way, but even if she misses, it is unlikely that India will seek a replacement as they would want her fit for the final should they progress. A call on her spot in the XI will be taken ahead of the match.

CAPE TOWN: With the ICC Technical Committee approving a replacement player for the unwell Pooja Vastrakar, it is learnt that all-rounder Sneh Rana is all set to be drafted into the India squad in place of the fast bowling all-rounder ahead of the semifinal against Australia on Thursday. While the official word is awaited, Vastrakar, who along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, had visited the hospital late on Wednesday night after being unwell, is set to be replaced by Rana who is in the travelling reserves. Both Vastrakar and Kaur did not take part in the practice sessions on Wednesday in Cape Town. Since the World Cup began, Kaur had attended practice sessions on the eve of the match only once, and while it seemed the routine for the semifinal as well, later in the evening, having been unwell, they had gone to a local hospital for a check-up and returned to the hotel late in the night. While Kaur, it seems, still could take the field, the team management had asked Rana as a replacement for Vastrakar. Rana, who played a vital role in the Commonwealth Games Campaign where India finished with silver, had been hitting the nets in every session, bowling to the frontline batters before spending some time with the bat. It will be interesting to see if she directly comes into the playing XI against Australia. As for Kaur, she might still play for she is someone who's known to come out and give everything when things are not going her way, but even if she misses, it is unlikely that India will seek a replacement as they would want her fit for the final should they progress. A call on her spot in the XI will be taken ahead of the match.