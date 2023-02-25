T20 WC 2023: Down but not out; India reflect on near miss

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CAPE TOWN: The wounds are still fresh. It is not even 24 hours since India came agonisingly close to a win against Australia in the semifinals. While tears were shed captain Harmanpreet Kaur was inconsolable after embracing Anjum Chopra after the post-match press conference, the players knew what was at stake and what they have fallen short of.

Those five runs will not be forgotten too easily. The tournament is over, but the memories were still fresh, prickly at times but something that will keep hurting for a while. At least three of the team members boarded the flight back home, while others preferred to go wandering across the city.

The least they could do was to distract themselves from the defeat. Because of ticketing constraints not all could leave on Friday, but they are expected to leave the country over the next couple of days and join their respective WPL franchises next week.

