Australia wins Women’s T20 World Cup for 3rd straight title

Australia players celebrate winning against South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup final cricket match in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 26, 2023. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: Australia won the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday, beating host South Africa by a comfortable 19 runs to underline its status as the best team in the world with a third straight title.

The latest victory at Newlands came through a disciplined bowling and fielding effort from the Australians, who batted first and scored 156-6, then shut down South Africa’s batters, who never came close.

South Africa finished well short on 137-6.

Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown and Jess Jonassen all took a wicket each for Australia, but it was a team effort in the field as the Aussies’ big-match temperament shone through.

Australia was playing in its seventh straight final.

Australia’s total was built on opener Beth Mooney’s 74 from 53 balls and 29 off 21 from Gardner, who was promoted to No. 3.

No one else got past 20 but it was enough.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt top-scored for South Africa with 61 from 48 and the host had a glimpse of a chance when it needed 59 off the last five overs with Wolvaardt still there.

But Schutt trapped Wolvaardt lbw in the 17th over and South Africa’s hopes of a maiden title in its first appearance in a final went with her.

