Vimal puts Alwarpet CC on top

R Vimal Khumar’s magnificent century (182 batting; 266b, 19x4, 3x6) enabled Alwarpet CC to post 343 for 3 in 86 overs.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  R Vimal Khumar’s magnificent century (182 batting; 266b, 19x4, 3x6) enabled Alwarpet CC to post 343 for 3 in 86 overs against India Pistons on the first day of the Senior Division league of the TNCA played at the CPT-IP grounds here.

Brief scores: At Wahe Guru ‘A’: Nelson 253/5 in 90 ovs (Akash Sumra 55, Maan K Bafna 55, Ricky Bhui 73, Robin Bist 36 batting) vs Vijay CC. At SSN: MCC 147 in 44.4 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 4/25) vs MRC ‘A’ 156/6 in 38 ovs (K Mukunth 51, B Anirudh Sitaram 29 batting; N Sunil Krishna 3/48). At IC- Guru Nanak: Sea Hawks 279/3 in 90 ovs (R Sanjay 104) vs Grand Slam.

At CPT-IP: Alwarpet 343/3 in 86 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 182 batting) vs India Pistons. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Jolly Rovers 193 in 49.5 ovs (B Aparajith 57, R Sonu Yadav 62; S Lakshay Jain 5/67) vs Globe Trotters 118/5 in 46 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 51, S Mohan Prasath 3/38). At SRMC: Swaraj 281/4 in 92 ovs (G Hemanth Kumar 30, S Sujay 50, Amandeep Khare 97 batting, Mandeep Singh 55)  vs UFCC (T Nagar).

Coimbatore bag lead
A Bhavan Shree’s 47 helped Coimbatore to bag a lead of 44 runs over Chengalpatu on the second day of the final of the TNCA Under-19 inter-district tournament. Chengalpatu were 153 for 9 in 40 overs in their second essay. Brief scores: Chengalpatu 152 in 73.4 ovs and 153/9 in 40 ovs (S Shri Hari 46; K Aathavan Makesh 5/55, Thasish Kannan 3/59) vs Coimbatore 196 in 70.2 ovs (A Bhavan Shree 47, A Adithya 38, C Govinth 27, S Sachin 6/48).

