India among eight direct qualifiers for Women's T20 World Cup 2024 

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa qualified from Group 1, while England, India and the West Indies made it from Group 2.

Published: 28th February 2023 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

India women cricket team

Representational image of Indian Cricket Team. (Photo | Women's T20 World Cup Twitter)

By PTI

DUBAI: India, by virtue of finishing inside the top three in their group, were among the eight automatic qualifiers for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup scheduled in Bangladesh. 

The top-three teams from each group of the recently concluded T20 World Cup in South Africa automatically made the cut along with hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan who were ranked the highest outside the top-six direct qualifiers. 

Sri Lanka and Ireland are the only teams to have failed to qualify for the recently-held T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka is currently ranked eighth in the rankings while Ireland is 10th.

A global qualifier in early 2024 will determine the remaining two available spots, an ICC release stated.

