Life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar to come up at Wankhede Stadium

Published: 28th February 2023 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In his own words, life has come full circle for Sachin Tendulkar, who is set to be honoured with a life-size statue at the Wankhede Stadium, the place where it all began for him.

The cricket icon's journey started here under childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar, and it was at this very venue that he won the World Cup with India in 2011.

He also bid adieu to cricket at the same ground, by playing in his landmark 200th Test against the West Indies in 2013.

The statue is expected to be unveiled when he turns 50 on April 24.

"I started my cricketing journey representing Mumbai.India winning the World Cup in 2011 remains the biggest moment in my life. My last match representing India, was very memorable, and that happened in Mumbai as well," Tendulkar told PTI.

"Life has come a full circle for me at Wankhede, which has been witness to some very special moments.

When the Mumbai Cricket Association suggested my statue at Wankhede, I was pleasantly surprised.

"I've always taken a lot of pride in representing Mumbai cricket, and my wonderful association with the MCA continues today as well. I'm very grateful to them for this kind of gesture," he added.

The announcement was earlier done by Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale on the sidelines of Tendulkar's visit to the Wankhede on Tuesday.

Tendulkar is regarded as one of the game's all-time greats, thanks to his incredible career that spanned 24 years and during which he broke a plethora of records.

The cricket icon already has a stand named after him at the Wankhede. He also has a wax statue of him at Madame Tussauds in London.

