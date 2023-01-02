Home Sport Cricket

Going forward, Yo-Yo test, Dexa scan mandatory for selection: BCCI

The BCCI has also decided that “the emerging players” will have to go through the grind in domestic circuit to be eligible for selection.

Published: 02nd January 2023

By Gomesh S
CHENNAI:  2023 has just begun. While most of the world is still soaking in the past year and celebrating entering the new year brimming with hopes and dreams, the Indian cricketing body did not waste any time before getting to work. Such has been the performance of the Indian men in 2022, they had to review it in Mumbai as India saw the first sunrise of 2023.

And in the meeting that was attended by its top brass, captain, head coach, NCA chief and chairman of selectors, the BCCI kicked off 2023 with some key policy decisions with at least two ICC trophies — World Test Championship and a home ODI World Cup — at stake. 

Perhaps the most important decision made is that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) will be working in tandem with the IPL franchisees to keep an eye on certain players. “Keeping in mind the men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL franchisees to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023,” secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. 

If workload management is one aspect, the board has also decided to reinstate the Yo-Yo test, Dexa (bone scan test) as the eligibility criteria for selection. In 2022, the Indian men’s team was plagued with injuries through the year. Recently skipper Rohit Sharma came out and said they cannot have half-fit players in the team. The BCCI has also decided that “the emerging players” will have to go through the grind in domestic circuit to be eligible for selection.

The 2021-22 season saw the BCCI make personnel changes in their quest for an ICC title. With that not bearing fruit, they have gone one step further, making some policy decisions this time around. Whether it will translate into results this year, one will have to wait and watch.

