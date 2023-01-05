Home Sport Cricket

'Have you seen Nayak?' Shakib cites Bollywood film in scathing criticism of BCB

The leading wicket-taker in BPL history, Shakib claimed that the BCB never showed any intention to popularise the tournament.

Published: 05th January 2023

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has made a reference to the Bollywood movie 'Nayak' in a scathing criticism of his country's cricket board for its failure to market the Bangladesh Premier League.

In the movie, Shivaji Rao (Anil Kapoor) is challenged by the chief minister to run the state for a day and solve the problems facing it.

"If they made me the BPL CEO, it would take me one or two months to correct everything. You have seen the movie Nayak, right? If you want to do something, you can do it in one day," Shakib told reporters.

"I would do the players' draft and auction (on time) and hold the BPL during my free time. We will have all the modern technologies. There will be quality broadcasts and home and away venues," he said.

BPL, a domestic T20 league, was launched by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in 2012 beginning with six franchises, which has since added one more team.

The leading wicket-taker in BPL history, Shakib claimed that the BCB never showed any intention to popularise the tournament.

"I don't know about the standard of BPL. It is difficult to say whether we could not or didn't want (to make it successful). I don't see any reason not to do if we want with the possibility we have in Bangladesh. I think we've never wanted to do anything honestly," Shakib said.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh Cricket Board gives Shakib Al Hasan ultimatum over betting site deal

One of the world's premier all-rounders in the past decade, Shakib added, "I don't see what's stopping us if we have the willingness (to correct things). If we are willing, I don't see any reason not to have the Decision Review System (DRS), the draft or auction not being held three months in advance, or the teams wouldn't be confirmed two months in advance. The players are only available for one or two matches. Nobody really knows for how long they are available, " he added.

Shakib expressed his disappointment even as new T20 leagues such as SA20 get ready to roll.

Comments

