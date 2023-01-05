India win toss, elect to bowl against Sri Lanka in 2nd T20

By AFP

PUNE: India skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka as they look to clinch the series in the second Twenty20 international in Pune on Thursday.

The hosts, who lead the three-match series 1-0, made two changes to their team which won the opener by two runs.

Debutant Rahul Tripathi comes in for Sanju Samson, who injured his knee in the previous match and was ruled out of the series, while left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh returns in place of Harshal Patel.

Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka remain unchanged as they look to keep the series alive for the decider on Saturday.

Teams

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (capt), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)