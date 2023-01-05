Home Sport Cricket

T20I ICC rankings: Ishan Kishan jumps 10 places to 23rd, Hooda re-enters top 100

Hooda moved up 40 places to 97th after his unbeaten 41 off 23 balls while Kishan was rewarded for his brisk 37-run knock at the top of the order.

Published: 05th January 2023 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India opener Ishan Kishan jumped 10 places to 23rd position while Deepak Hooda re-entered the top 100 in the latest ICC rankings for T20I batters issued on Thursday.

Both moved upwards in the chart after their impressive performances in the first T20 International against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday, which India won by two runs.

Deepak Hooda

The swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav continued to hold the top spot for batters despite a rare failure in Mumbai. India's new T20I captain Hardik Pandya, up nine places to 76th among bowlers, is the other to move up the rankings.

As far as Sri Lanka is concerned, Wanindu Hasaranga was once again a strong contributor against India with figures of 1/22 with the ball helping the right-arm move further clear as the top-ranked T20I bowler.

Hasaranga also scored a quick-fire 21 with the bat and that saw the 25-year-old jump two spots to fifth on the latest list for all-rounders.

In the Test rankings for batters, Marnus Labuschagne remains at the head of proceedings with a healthy lead despite his failure in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

However, his closest rivals, teammate Steve Smith, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson all are closing in on the 28-year-old Labuschagne.

Williamson is the other big winner on the latest rankings with the experienced right-hander jumping two places and back inside the top five at fifth following the fifth double-century of his distinguished career in the first Test against Pakistan.

In bowling, Pat Cummins managed just one wicket during Australia's victory over the Proteas in the Boxing Day Test, but still held a big 37-point lead over England veteran James Anderson.

TAGS
Ishan Kishan Deepak Hooda ICC rankings T20I batters
