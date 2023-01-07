Axar Patel ready for all occasions

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder is a role that has been central to India’s success across formats in the last decade. And when one talks about that a particular type of cricketer, one name comes to mind — Ravindra Jadeja. Such has been his contribution to the Indian team that, anyone who comes into the team, whenever Jadeja is injured or rested, has found it hard to fill the shoes.

India have handed debuts to as many as five bowlers of such kind since 2013 and not one has played more than 100 matches across formats. The closest they have come to find a successor to Jadeja is Axar Patel. And even for him, it has not been a straightforward journey.

Having made his ODI debut way back in 2014 as a 20-year-old, Axar has to bide his time. For starters, India could not have two same kind of all-rounders in a XI, and what’s more, he had to undergo his own share of evolution. Then there were the off-field struggles with injuries as well. When it looked like he was all set to make his Test debut in 2021, Axar missed the first match against England in Chennai due to a knee injury. But that was the last of it. Once he made it to the Test team a week later in the second game, he hasn’t looked back.

Since his Test debut, Axar has played 44 matches across formats with 84 wickets to show. More than the wickets, it is the elevation in his batting that has proved vital for him and India. With Jadeja struggling due to injuries, Axar made the most of every chance he got, owning the No. 6/7 position in the white-ball setup. 168 runs in six ODI innings at a strike rate of 120, and 199 runs in 17 T20I innings at 157.93 SR. The ongoing Sri Lanka series has been no different.

If the 28-year-old smashed an unbeaten 20-ball 31 in the first T20I, he pushed the limits even more in Pune. On Thursday, when Axar came on to bat, India were 57/5 after 9.1 overs while chasing 207. Although Suryakumar Yadav was there at the other end, it still seemed a very difficult hill to climb. But not for Axar. He sent the fourth ball he faced into the stands. Two overs later, he smashed Maheesh Theekshana for back-to-back boundaries, slowly reviving India’s hope. Things took a turn for the good in the next over against Wanindu Hasaranga.

Axar hit three consecutive sixes off the leg-spinner, and just like that the hosts were back in the game. The way he took apart the Lankan bowlers, Axar had reached his half-century in just 20 deliveries. Such was his innings that he outbatted the best T20 batter in the world. Although he got out in the last over and India fell short by 16 runs, his 31-ball 65 was a statement of sorts about what he could do with the bat.

While his innings left everyone in awe, it should not come as a surprise. In the 2022 IPL, Axar hit 182 runs in the lower order for Delhi Capitals at an average of 45.50 while striking at 151.67. He has been consistently delivering with the bat and the team management knows it too. “He is certainly doing a really good job and his batting is coming on (in) leaps and bounds. It’s (batting) an area of his game that we have identified, we know that it’s important for us to have that and whatever opportunities Axar has got, especially with Jadeja missing quite a lot of cricket, he hasn’t let us down in Test cricket, ODIs, whether it’s been here,” said Dravid.

