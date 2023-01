SS Rajan T20 Trophy: All-round show from Antony helps Kanyakumari win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: W Antony Dhas continued his good form in the SS Rajan T20 Trophy as his helped Kanyakumari beat Thenkasi by 43 runs, respectively. Dhas missed out on his century by just one run before taking five wickets with the ball.

Brief scores: At Tirupur: Sivagangai 91 in 19.1 ovs (Dhinesh Kumar 4/21) lost to Kancheepuram 92/4 in 13.2 ovs; Tiruppur 170/7 in 20 ovs (Arun Kumar 52; Arun Kumar 32 n.o) bt Thiruvarur 117/8 in 20 ovs (Balajiram 39; Joy Gupta 4/22); At Villupuram: Kanyakumari 166/5 in 20 ovs (Antony Dhas 99; Natarajan 43) bt Thenkasi 123/9 in 20 ovs (Naresh 56; Antony Dhas 5/25); Villupuram 143/6 in 20 ovs (Srirangan 40; E Vasantha Kumar 47 n.o; Gopi 3/9) bt Perambalur 122/7 in 20 ovs (Raj Kumar 41); At Theni: Tiruvannamalai 120 in 20 ovs (Vijaya Kumar 42; Arun Kumaar 3/13; Arunachalam (Ambidextrous) 4/22) lost to Pudukottai 126/3 in 18 ovs (Hariharan 35; Amal 34); Theni 110 in 19.5 ovs (Sakthi 4/11) lost to Thanjavur 111/4 in 17.1 ovs (Prasanth 41 n.o); At Thiruvallur: Ariyalur 138/9 in 20 ovs (Bharathi Raja 33; Maria Rajabose Reegan 4/23) lost to Thoothukudi 142/2 in 19.4 ovs (Mathan Kumar 93); Namakkal 81 in 17.5 ovs (Mathivanan 4/12) lost to Thiruvallur 87/5 in 12.5 ovs (Prashanth Prabhu 36); At Tiruchirapalli: Ramanathapuram 120/9 in 20 ovs (Inbarasu 3/26; Kameshwaran 3/16) lost to Tiruchirapalli 123/3 in 14.1 ovs (Thamarai Selvan 53; Naveen 31); Ranipet 169/5 in 20 ovs (Tamil Dhileepan 30, Atheeq Ur Rahman 48, Ravikumar 38, Risheek Kumar 30) bt Virudhunagar 85/5 in 20 ovs (Lakshay Jain 4/11); At Chengalpattu: Krishnagiri 66/9 in 20 ovs (Rajkumar 3/13, Swaminathan 3/22) lost to Chengalpattu 68/3 in 10.2 ovs (Rajkumar 31 n.o); Vellore 181/5 in 20 ovs (Rajkumar 67) bt Nagapattinam 169/8 in 20 ovs (Surender 51; Yogeswaran 3/36); At Dindigul: Madurai 178 for 6 in 20 overs (V.P.Amith Sathvik 56; B.Prasanth 37; V.P.Akki Sharavanth 37; S.Mohammed Ibrahin 3 for 32) Beat Kallakurichi 122 for 7 in 20 overs (M.Vinoth 39); Dindugul 201/5 in 20 ovs (Aashiq 59, Mohammed 34, Siva Murugan 39 n.o) bt Cuddalore 97 in 17.5 ovs (Elaya Raja 3/19, Karthik Saran 3/19).

