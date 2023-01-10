Home Sport Cricket

X factor is dropped, mediocrity is retained: Venkatesh Prasad unhappy over Kishan's exclusion in India-Sri Lanka ODI

World's number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to sit out of the first ODI with Shreyas Iyer being the preferred choice.

Published: 10th January 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad has criticised the exclusion of Ishan Kishan from India's playing eleven for the first ODI against Sri Lanka, saying "there is no way you drop a player for scoring a double hundred".

Ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, India skipper Rohit Sharma made it clear that he will open alongside Shubman Gill and not Kishan, who scored a double hundred in his last innings in the 50-over format.

"Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India's last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series.

"Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton," Prasad said in a series of tweets.

Prasad, who played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India, also feels that mediocrity is being preferred over "x-factor" in the current setup.

ALSO READ | Bumrah ruled out of Sri Lanka ODI series, fails to recover from back injury

"There is a reason we have underperformed in Limited overs cricket. Constant chopping changing and a guy who does brilliantly and is an X factor is dropped and mediocrity retained.

"In Eng, Pant scored a hundred in the final ODI and helped India win the series. However, based on the T20 form was dropped from ODI team. KL Rahul on the other hand barring a couple of innings has failed consistently but retains his place. Performance is not the foremost parameter. Sad," the 53-year-old added.

Rahul will be the designated wicketkeeper in the playing eleven.

World's number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to sit out of the first ODI with Shreyas Iyer being the preferred choice.

India last won a major tournament back in 2013.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ishan Kishan Venkatesh Prasad India Sri Lanka ODI Shubman Gill Rohit Sharma KL Rahul
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp