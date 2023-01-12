Home Sport Cricket

IND vs SL 2nd ODI: KL Rahul anchors India's series-clinching win with unbeaten half-century 

Rahul scored an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls on a difficult track as India chased down a modest target of 216 in 43.2 overs.

Indian batters K L Rahul and Hardik Pandya during the 2nd ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

Indian batters K L Rahul and Hardik Pandya during the 2nd ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: KL Rahul showed some glimpses of form with a gutsy half-century as he anchored India to a hard-earned four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Thursday.

The second-highest score for India was vice-captain Hardik Pandya's 36. Earlier, Sri Lanka was all out for 215 in 39.4 overs with debutant Nuwanido Fernando scoring 50.

Mohammed Siraj (3/30) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/51) were the most successful bowlers for the hosts.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 215 all out in 39.4 overs (Nuwanidu Fernando 50, Kusal Mendis 34; Kuldeep Yadav 3/51, Mohammed Siraj 3/30.) India 219/6 in 43.2 overs (KL Rahul 64 not out, Lahiru Kumara 2/64, Chamika Karunaratne 2/51).

