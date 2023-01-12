Home Sport Cricket

IND vs SL: India need 216 to win 2nd ODI; Kuldeep spearheads Lanka's collapse

The left-arm spinner, who came in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, snared three wickets while giving away 51 runs.

Published: 12th January 2023 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

India vs Sri Lanka, Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata, Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Opener Nuwanidu Fernando scored a half-century on debut before India bundled out Sri Lanka for 215 in the second ODI here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Sri Lankan batters were blown away by Indian bowlers led by Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner, who came in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, snared three wickets while giving away 51 runs.

Pacers Mohammed Siraj (3/30) and Umran Malik (2/48) shared five wickets between them as Sri Lanka folded their innings in 39.4 overs. Apart from Fernando, who scored 50 off 63 balls, Kusal Mendis (34) and Dunith Wellalage (32) chipped in with valuable runs.

The visitors replaced the injured duo of Dilshan Madhushanka and Pathum Nissanka with Nuwanidu Fernando and fast bowler Lahiru Kumara.

India leads the three-match series 1-0.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka: 215 all out in 39.4 overs
(Nuwanidu Fernando 50, Kusal Mendis 34; Kuldeep Yadav 3/51, Mohammed Siraj 3/30) 

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

