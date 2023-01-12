Sale of tickets for India-NZ ODI match only through online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a lesson from the stampede in which scores of fans were injured during the sale of tickets at the Gymkhana Grounds in September last year for a match between India and Australia, the Hyderabad Cricket Association on Wednesday decided to sell the tickets online for the one-day match between India and New Zealand, scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on January 18. The ticket prices range from Rs 850 to Rs 20,650.

The online tickets will be sold from 5 pm on January 13 to 16. As against the 29,417 seating capacity of the stadium, 29,417 tickets will be put on sale. One can buy up to four tickets through Paytm. A stampede-like situation took place at the Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad on September 22, 2022, ahead of the third one-day match between India and Australia. Scores of cricket fans were injured and a couple fainted.

Addressing a press conference here, HCA president Md Azharuddin made an announcement in this regard.

The fans who buy tickets online must collect the physical tickets and wristbands at L B Stadium and GMC Balayogi Stadium between 10 am and 3 pm on January 15 and onwards. The tickets will be sold in instalments.

On the first day on January 13, 6,000 tickets will go on sale and 7,000 each on January 14 and 15. The remaining tickets will be available for sale on January 16. The buyers will receive an email and SMS confirmation for the transaction made. This communication will also include a QR code. They are required to show the QR code at the redemption counter to collect their physical tickets.

