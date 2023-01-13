Vijay Shankar hits ton, but TN concede lead against Maharashtra  

Home Sport Cricket

However, once Pradosh fell early in the morning on Thursday, Vijay Shankar (107) with a classic century and S Ajith Ram waged a battle but that was not enough.

CHENNAI: It was a case of so near yet so far for Tamil Nadu as they frittered out an excellent opportunity to bag a lead over Maharashtra on the third day of the Group C Ranji Trophy clash played at Pune. Tamil Nadu was overnight on Wednesday 267 for 4 with Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Vijay Shankar still batting. However, once Pradosh fell early in the morning on Thursday, Vijay Shankar (107) with a classic century and S Ajith Ram waged a battle but that was not enough.

Tamil Nadu was all out for 404, conceding a lead of 42 runs. Maharashtra were 104 for 3 in 26 overs in their second essay at the stumps. Vijay Shankar once again played with a lot of maturities and along with Ajith Ram at one stage looked like being on course to bag the all-important lead. But after getting his hundred a momentary lapse of concentration led him to be castled by Ashay Palkar.

"Vijay played brilliantly. He was confident and encouraged me to fight and try to bag the lead. He told me to hold fort at one end and that he would score at the other. He also told me not to play any risky shots. Our plan worked for a while then suddenly out of bad luck Vijay got out," explained Ajith Ram.

Maharashtra skipper Ankit Bawne admitted that his team was under pressure while Vijay Shankar was batting. "Vijay was playing sensibly and brilliantly. He also enjoyed good support at the other end in Ajith Ram who also looked solid and not nervous. At that point, our plan was to ensure that we don't give boundaries to Vijay and keep trying to get him out. Glad we did," said Bawne.

Even after Vijay Shankar's dismissal, both Ajith ram and L Vignesh fought hard against the Maharashtra attack. "Yes, once again we were under a bit of pressure as Ajith and Vignesh kept the scoreboard ticking. Plus, the wicket too was flat and at this level, anything can happen. Glad we got the lead," said Ankit Bawne.

Bawne was batting on 24, along with S Navale, and has an arduous task on Friday. Maharashtra has to set a good target and also ensure that Tamil Nadu does not have enough time to chase down the same. "An interesting final day is on the cards. We will definitely play a positive brand of cricket. We will look to score runs quickly with wickets in hand. We need to bat well and set a stiff target and ensure that they don't chase down it. Let's wait and see what happens," signed off Ankit.
Brief scores: Maharashtra 446 & 104/3 in 26 ovs vs TN 404 in 118.5 ovs (Vijay Shankar 107)
