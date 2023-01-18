Home Sport Cricket

It's an abuse to domestic cricket: Venkatesh Prasad takes aim at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz

The century, Sarfaraz's third in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy, was yet another reminder to the national selectors that he has the class to be a part of the India Test squad.

Published: 18th January 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan.(Photo | PTI)

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has come down heavily on the BCCI and national selectors, saying ignoring Sarfaraz Khan for the upcoming Test series against Australia is "unfair" and "an abuse of domestic cricket".

The 25-year-old Sarfaraz, who represents Mumbai, is a prolific run-getter in domestic cricket.

On Tuesday, he scored another century -- against Delhi in a Ranji Trophy Group B match --, making it the batter's 13th first-class ton.

The century, Sarfaraz's third in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy, was yet another reminder to the national selectors that he has the class to be a part of the India Test squad.

"Not having him (Sarfaraz) in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it's an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn't matter," tweeted Prasad.

The former India bowling coach, who has also had coaching stints with IPL sides Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings), also took a jibe at some India cricketers, saying there are many in the squad who weigh more than Sarfaraz, who is on the heavier side.

"And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs," added Prasad.

After scoring the century on Tuesday, Sarfaraz made a strong gesture by taking off his helmet, doing the thigh-five celebration, and gesturing towards his teammates on the boundary line.

In the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, he has amassed 1,910 runs in just 12 games, averaging 136.42.

India and Australia will play four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, beginning February 9 at Nagpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkatesh Prasad BCCI Sarfaraz Khan Ranji Trophy IPL
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp