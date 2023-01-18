Shubman Gill becomes youngest male batter to smash double ton in 1st ODI against New Zealand

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When Rohit Sharma made it clear that Shubman Gill was their first-choice opener ahead of Ishan Kishan for the Sri Lanka series, there were questions over the team management’s decision. But the 23-year-old has proved them right, scoring 70, 21 and 116 in that series.

On Wednesday, he topped it off by smashing a double century against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad. His 149-ball 208, which took India to 349/8, made him the youngest male cricketer ever and eighth overall to achieve the landmark.

It comes as no surprise though. For Gill has been earmarked as the one for the future a long time ago. The makings of international dominance were visible way back in 2018. He had his unique abilities, but the similarities he shared with Virat Kohli were uncanny.

Whether it was the short-arm jab, or the bottom-hand dominating cover drive, they made it hard to ignore the murmurs of the passing of the baton from one generational great to the one brimming with potential to become one.

VIEW PHOTOS | Young Shubman Gill hits double century with 3 back-to-back sixes

He thrives on pace and bounce — remember Brisbane 2021 — mauls anything that is full, takes apart spinners at will. He did it all on Wednesday with such ease that it felt like he was playing EA cricket. And if not for his late onslaught, the hosts might as well have ended up on the losing side.

There was nothing fancy about his hundred celebration as he knows he is going to score a lot more of it. But the 23-year-old let out a roar when surpassed 200, for he knows that is what he is capable of. “There’s certainly a feeling of satisfaction. It has sunk in pretty well, this is certainly one of those things, like what dreams are made of,” Gill said after the match.

There is still a long way to go to see if he becomes a generational great. For now, Gill has shown that he is here to stay.

Brief scores: India 349/8 in 50 ovs (Gill 208) bt NZ 337 in 49.2 ovs (Bracewell 140).

HYDERABAD: When Rohit Sharma made it clear that Shubman Gill was their first-choice opener ahead of Ishan Kishan for the Sri Lanka series, there were questions over the team management’s decision. But the 23-year-old has proved them right, scoring 70, 21 and 116 in that series. On Wednesday, he topped it off by smashing a double century against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad. His 149-ball 208, which took India to 349/8, made him the youngest male cricketer ever and eighth overall to achieve the landmark. It comes as no surprise though. For Gill has been earmarked as the one for the future a long time ago. The makings of international dominance were visible way back in 2018. He had his unique abilities, but the similarities he shared with Virat Kohli were uncanny. Whether it was the short-arm jab, or the bottom-hand dominating cover drive, they made it hard to ignore the murmurs of the passing of the baton from one generational great to the one brimming with potential to become one. VIEW PHOTOS | Young Shubman Gill hits double century with 3 back-to-back sixes He thrives on pace and bounce — remember Brisbane 2021 — mauls anything that is full, takes apart spinners at will. He did it all on Wednesday with such ease that it felt like he was playing EA cricket. And if not for his late onslaught, the hosts might as well have ended up on the losing side. There was nothing fancy about his hundred celebration as he knows he is going to score a lot more of it. But the 23-year-old let out a roar when surpassed 200, for he knows that is what he is capable of. “There’s certainly a feeling of satisfaction. It has sunk in pretty well, this is certainly one of those things, like what dreams are made of,” Gill said after the match. There is still a long way to go to see if he becomes a generational great. For now, Gill has shown that he is here to stay. Brief scores: India 349/8 in 50 ovs (Gill 208) bt NZ 337 in 49.2 ovs (Bracewell 140).