Bowlers demolish New Zealand as India seal ODI series

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is a common trait between Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami. One cannot take their eye off Shami when he runs in with the smoothest of action and delivers an upright seam, especially with the new ball. Same is the case with Rohit when he is batting in the middle.

There is something about these two going about their business in the middle that makes you go, wow. But sometimes, they frustrate you as well. Rohit hasn’t scored a century in three years. Moreover, Shami has taken eight wickets in seven matches since 2021 at an average of 39.5. Both of them were looking to make a mark in the ongoing New Zealand series.

Truth be told, when Rohit almost forgot what he wanted to do after winning the toss in Raipur, despite being funny as it was typical Rohit, it was not a great sign of confidence. But it all changed by the time Shami finished his first over. A series of outswingers, right on the money with an upright seam, making Fabian Allen fall all over the place, but he still did not have a wicket to show, not until the fifth ball. He kept it straight and into the RHB, and the ball deflected off Allen’s pads onto the stumps. Shami had struck.

From thereon, there was no looking back. With Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya chipping in, Shami removed Daryl Mitchell with a return catch, and before anyone knew it, the Black Caps had lost half their side for just 15 runs. They never really recovered, scrapping their way to 108 in 34.3 overs. Shami finished with 3/18 — his best figures since January 2020.

Now, Rohit might forget the team’s decision at the toss, playing XI, even his passport, iphone, airpods, etc. But the one thing he doesn’t forget is how to send even the good balls to boundaries with very little effort. He has been doing it for so long that he can do it in his sleep. And with a target like on Saturday, he wasn’t going to hold back. There were pulls, square cuts, inside out over cover, slice over point as he cruised to a half-century. Although he got out, India completed the chase comfortably, registering an 8-wicket victory to seal the series.

They might not have had too many good days recently, but on Saturday, both Rohit and Shami held it together for everyone to see why they are who they are in this sport. Brief scores: NZ 108 all out in 34.3 ovs (Shami 3/18, Sundar 2/7) lost to India 111/2 in 20.1 ovs (Rohit 51; Santner 1/28).

CHENNAI: There is a common trait between Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami. One cannot take their eye off Shami when he runs in with the smoothest of action and delivers an upright seam, especially with the new ball. Same is the case with Rohit when he is batting in the middle. There is something about these two going about their business in the middle that makes you go, wow. But sometimes, they frustrate you as well. Rohit hasn’t scored a century in three years. Moreover, Shami has taken eight wickets in seven matches since 2021 at an average of 39.5. Both of them were looking to make a mark in the ongoing New Zealand series. Truth be told, when Rohit almost forgot what he wanted to do after winning the toss in Raipur, despite being funny as it was typical Rohit, it was not a great sign of confidence. But it all changed by the time Shami finished his first over. A series of outswingers, right on the money with an upright seam, making Fabian Allen fall all over the place, but he still did not have a wicket to show, not until the fifth ball. He kept it straight and into the RHB, and the ball deflected off Allen’s pads onto the stumps. Shami had struck. From thereon, there was no looking back. With Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya chipping in, Shami removed Daryl Mitchell with a return catch, and before anyone knew it, the Black Caps had lost half their side for just 15 runs. They never really recovered, scrapping their way to 108 in 34.3 overs. Shami finished with 3/18 — his best figures since January 2020. Now, Rohit might forget the team’s decision at the toss, playing XI, even his passport, iphone, airpods, etc. But the one thing he doesn’t forget is how to send even the good balls to boundaries with very little effort. He has been doing it for so long that he can do it in his sleep. And with a target like on Saturday, he wasn’t going to hold back. There were pulls, square cuts, inside out over cover, slice over point as he cruised to a half-century. Although he got out, India completed the chase comfortably, registering an 8-wicket victory to seal the series. They might not have had too many good days recently, but on Saturday, both Rohit and Shami held it together for everyone to see why they are who they are in this sport. Brief scores: NZ 108 all out in 34.3 ovs (Shami 3/18, Sundar 2/7) lost to India 111/2 in 20.1 ovs (Rohit 51; Santner 1/28).