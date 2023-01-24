Home Sport Cricket

IND vs NZ: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl against in third ODI

India made two changes with Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal replacing Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Published: 24th January 2023

Indian captain Rohit Sharma with Coach Rahul Dravid and teammates ahead of the ODI cricket match against New Zealand, in Indore, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

INDORE: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl against India as the tourists look to avoid a series sweep in Tuesday's third one-day international at Indore.

The Kiwis made one change after their eight-wicket hammering in the second match, with fast bowler Jacob Duffy coming in for Henry Shipley.

With an unassailable 2-0 series lead and preparations for this year's ODI World Cup underway, India skipper Rohit Sharma said he would have chosen to bat first to test his bowlers under lights and dew.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

