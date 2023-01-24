Home Sport Cricket

Pant only Indian in ICC Test team of 2022

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and young pacer Mohammed Siraj are the only two Indians who found a place in the ICC ODI Team of 2022 captained by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Published: 24th January 2023 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring a century during the third day of the third Test match between South Africa and India at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on Jan 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from the injuries he sustained in a serious car crash two days before the new year, is the only Indian to be picked in the ICC Men's Test team of 2022.

The 25-year-old had a glorious year with the bat, amassing 680 runs from 12 innings at an average of 61.81 and a strike rate of 90.90.

He had two centuries and four fifties in the year. He smashed 21 sixes in Tests in 2022 and was decent with the gloves, producing six stumpings and taking 23 catches.

England skipper Ben Stokes, who transformed the side with his aggressive brand of cricket, has been named captain of the Test XI that also has his team-mates, Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson.

The ICC Test XI features four Aussies including skipper Pat Cummins forming a pace combination with South African ace Kagiso Rabada and Anderson.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite complete the lineup.

Iyer, Siraj only Indians in ODI Team of 2022

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and young pacer Mohammed Siraj are the only two Indians who found a place in the ICC ODI Team of 2022 captained by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

In a fruitful 2022, Iyer played the role of anchor in India's star-studded batting lineup in the 50-over.

Mostly slotting in at No.4, Iyer played 17 games during the calendar year and scored 724 runs at an average of 55.69. He scored his runs at a brisk pace of 91.52, which included one century and six fifties to cement his place in India's ODI scheme of things ahead of the World Cup in October-November.

Siraj was one of the most improved bowlers in white-ball cricket and finished as the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue with 24 scalps in 15 ODIs in the absence of an injured Jasprit Bumrah.

His wickets came at an economy of 4.62 and an average of 23.50, with best figures of 3/29.

ICC Test Team of 2022: Ben Stokes (c), Usman Khawaja, Kraigg Brathwaite, Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant (wk), Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Lyon and James Anderson.

ICC ODI Team of 2022: Babar Azam (c), Travis Head, Shai Hope, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham (wk), Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult and Adam Zampa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket Rishabh Pant Shreyas Iyer Mohammed Siraj ICC Test Team of 2022 ICC ODI Team of 2022
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp