Jadeja gets seven on 'happy' return

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra has turned into a sub plot, somewhat incidental. The entire focus right from Day 1 has been on one man. Ravindra Jadeja seemed to be the protagonist and his performance has turned into the main plot. With the Australia series in the offing and Jadeja's role in the India team, it would have been futile to deter from the central character of the match.

As if destined, Jadeja tweaked the ball enough to scalp seven victims in the second innings on a Chepauk wicket that spun, kicked and kept low as well. There was no wobble in the knee, literally, and whatever wobble that was visible was in the Tamil Nadu team and its batters. He bowled for 12 overs at a stretch — a good enough indicator that he can bowl long spells for India.

Jadeja's knee seemed fine. And in the process, Jadeja restricted the hosts to 133, another reflection of their inconsistent Ranji run this season, and has given his team a fair chance to chase 262 for an outright victory.

In the balmy evening, as the sea breeze rolled across the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Jadeja strode towards the team's corner with satisfaction beaming on his face. Reluctantly he spoke with the waiting media persons, but one word he kept stressing was "feeling good", perhaps a message for the selectors on his physical fitness.

"Yes, feeling very good," he said. "I am playing this game after a long time... so feeling very good now." For him Ranji test was fine, and he said as much, "Hopefully, I am good to go now. It was tough on Day 1, but after that as the game progressed, I was feeling good." That perhaps is good news for India.

"I am used to bowling long spells, so that is not new to me. I was enjoying, even the ball was turning, so was enjoying it. The pitch was assisting me you know. When we were batting the odd ball was turning, it was keeping low." When asked about bowling that 12-over spell, he said, "I was keen to bowl long spells. And luckily I got wickets."

Jadeja said he felt he was almost there. "It is just a matter of a bit more confidence," he said. "Luckily I bowled enough overs in the match (some 37)."Jadeja also said that getting a fifer in a first class match is always good and gives confidence. "When you get seven wickets you feel confident. Last time when I was here I took seven wickets against England (2016)."Happy is what he was and perhaps, India too will be happy seeing the man fit and getting seven wickets against Tamil Nadu.

CHENNAI: The Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra has turned into a sub plot, somewhat incidental. The entire focus right from Day 1 has been on one man. Ravindra Jadeja seemed to be the protagonist and his performance has turned into the main plot. With the Australia series in the offing and Jadeja's role in the India team, it would have been futile to deter from the central character of the match. As if destined, Jadeja tweaked the ball enough to scalp seven victims in the second innings on a Chepauk wicket that spun, kicked and kept low as well. There was no wobble in the knee, literally, and whatever wobble that was visible was in the Tamil Nadu team and its batters. He bowled for 12 overs at a stretch — a good enough indicator that he can bowl long spells for India. Jadeja's knee seemed fine. And in the process, Jadeja restricted the hosts to 133, another reflection of their inconsistent Ranji run this season, and has given his team a fair chance to chase 262 for an outright victory.In the balmy evening, as the sea breeze rolled across the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Jadeja strode towards the team's corner with satisfaction beaming on his face. Reluctantly he spoke with the waiting media persons, but one word he kept stressing was "feeling good", perhaps a message for the selectors on his physical fitness. "Yes, feeling very good," he said. "I am playing this game after a long time... so feeling very good now." For him Ranji test was fine, and he said as much, "Hopefully, I am good to go now. It was tough on Day 1, but after that as the game progressed, I was feeling good." That perhaps is good news for India. "I am used to bowling long spells, so that is not new to me. I was enjoying, even the ball was turning, so was enjoying it. The pitch was assisting me you know. When we were batting the odd ball was turning, it was keeping low." When asked about bowling that 12-over spell, he said, "I was keen to bowl long spells. And luckily I got wickets." Jadeja said he felt he was almost there. "It is just a matter of a bit more confidence," he said. "Luckily I bowled enough overs in the match (some 37)."Jadeja also said that getting a fifer in a first class match is always good and gives confidence. "When you get seven wickets you feel confident. Last time when I was here I took seven wickets against England (2016)."Happy is what he was and perhaps, India too will be happy seeing the man fit and getting seven wickets against Tamil Nadu.