Hope Ashwin is made captain for Asiad: Karthik

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Indian cricketing board looking to send both the men’s and women’s teams for the Asian Games, Dinesh Karthik has said that his fellow India and Tamil Nadu teammate R Ashwin should be made captain for the event if the BCCI decides to send a men’s ‘B’ team for the multi-sport event that will be clashing with the ODI World Cup in India.

“Ashwin is arguably one of the greatest cricketers, in terms of the quality of bowling, the number of wickets he has taken, and the multiple players of the series awards he has won. I genuinely wish, if India sends a B team to this Asian Games because the main team will be preparing for the World Cup and if they feel Ashwin is not part of the ODI setup, I really hope and wish that they make him the captain cause I think he deserves it,” said Karthik at a Parimatch Sports event in Chennai on Saturday.

“He is someone who has earned the right to be the captain of Team India through his achievements. I really hope and wish that the selectors take the call to make him the captain in the Asian Games which I think will be a feather on his hat that is something very well deserved for him,” he said.

‘Keen to play Vijay Hazare’

Having missed the previous domestic season due to national duties, Karthik is keen on playing white-ball cricket for Tamil Nadu in the coming season. While he will miss the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy owing to his broadcasting commitments during the ODI World Cup, the 38-year-old said that he is looking forward to playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“I will inform Tamil Nadu selectors that I am available for the Vijay Hazare trophy. That is something I am very keen on playing,” he said.

