India's 2023 World Cup itinerary: Ground assessment

By Express News Service

The cricketing carnival returns to India after 12 years. With ten venues hosting the 48-game tournament over 46 days, a detailed look at the nine venues (India doesn’t play in Hyderabad), where the Men in Blue will be pursuing their quest for global glory...

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

No of matches: 5

History: For a venue that saw Australia chase down New Zealand’s 286 with ease in the quarterfinals of the 1996 edition, the surfaces here have undergone somewhat of a remarkable transition this century. In 2011 for instance, England defended 171 against South Africa on a low surface.

India match: vs Australia, October 8

What to expect: Do not expect a high-scoring thriller. When these two sides met here earlier this year, the spinners accounted for 15 wickets on a surface that gripped. Batters will look to be extra aggressive in the powerplay as once the slow bowlers come on, scoring will become hard.

Weather watch: The retreating monsoon will be around the corner. It’s one of the reasons why Chennai doesn’t host any games in November at this year’s edition.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

No of matches: 5

History: Formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, the venue at India’s capital is the second oldest in India (1883). Over the years, the historic venue has witnessed several landmarks, including Sunil Gavaskar’s 29th Test ton, Sachin Tendulkar’s 35th Test hundred, Anil Kumble’s 10-fer in an innings and more.

India match: vs Afghanistan, October 11

What to expect: In the 26 games so far, the average run rate is 4.6 with 330/8 (WI vs NED, 2011) being the highest total. While the infrastructure is something the DDCA is looking to improve before the tournament, the conditions might not change much, spinners are expected to dominate as has been the case in recent years. Should Afghan spinners led by Rashid Khan get on a roll, expect a tough task at hand for the Indian batting.

Weather watch: With October expected to be a dry month in Delhi, there might be little impact on the proceedings.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

No of matches: 5

History: Another newer stadium among the venues to host India. The last time India played here was in 2021 — a series of high-scoring encounters against England. Criticised for its open roof, with spectators getting the beating of the sun, the state association is in the process of building a new makeshift roof that covers at least a few stands.

India match: vs Bangladesh, October 19

What to expect: If it remains true to its nature, the venue will see batters thrive through the 100 overs. No score could be safe here unless you have a world-class bowling attack. Against Bangladesh, it will have to have a really bad day with the bat to not finish on the right side of the result.

Weather watch: October sees a fair bit of rainfall in Pune, and it might affect the games at the venue. Expect teams to opt to chase with eyes closed if they win the toss.

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

No of matches: 5

History: Located on the foothills of the Himalayas, it is arguably one of the most scenic cricket grounds in the world. From its first international game in 2013, Dharamsala has become one of the go-to venues for important clashes. At the moment, the venue is undergoing renovation with a new drainage system, air-evacuation system and ryegrass (best suited for cold conditions) being brought in from overseas.

India match: vs New Zealand, October 22

What to expect: This is one of the clashes where the hosts might be at a disadvantage. The conditions in Dharamsala (1,457 m above sea level) will assist seam and swing — something the Black Caps thrive on — especially in day-night games. Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Trent Boult (should he play) could be as good a pace attack can be in those conditions.

Weather watch: Cold conditions are expected, and dew under the lights could be a decisive factor.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

No. of matches: 5

History: Known as Motera/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in past, it is now the biggest in the country in terms of capacity (over 1,30,000). From Gavaskar’s 10,000th Test run to Sachin Tendulkar’s 18,000th ODI run to the epic quarterfinal clash between India and Australia in the 2011 WC, the stadium has seen it all.

India match: vs Pakistan, October 15

What to expect: For starters, a packed crowd, especially for the clash between two arch-rivals (assuming the match goes ahead here). Since its renovation, the ground has been favourable for the batters in white-ball cricket. However, high-end pace has been effective, especially with the new ball — cue for Shaheen Shah Afridi & Co. How India tackles Afridi and others upfront will hold the key.

Weather watch: While there is very little to read regarding rain, dew could play a role in the second innings.

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

No of matches: 5

History: It is the newest stadium to host India in the World Cup this year. Has been host to Afghanistan whenever they play international games in India. India played for the first time in 2018. After coming under the radar for the pitches dished out during the 2023 IPL, the ground is now under renovation, with red soil wickets to be laid out for the marquee event.

India match: vs England, October 29

What to expect: If the proposed changes go as planned, the venue could prove to be one of the batting-friendly venues. England, with the brand of cricket they have been playing, could make the most of it and so will India. How the bowling attacks tackle the conditions could be the key factor in this marquee clash.

Weather watch: Cold conditions are expected, and dew under the lights could be a decisive factor.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

No of matches: 5

History: It is the ground where India lifted the World Cup in 2011. Where the 28-year-long agony ended. One of the iconic venues in the country, the Wankhede will host the clash between India and Qualifier 2 and the semifinal the hosts play (should they qualify) unless they are facing Pakistan.

India match: vs Qualifier 2, November 2

What to expect: A high-scoring encounter. If the 2011 summit clash was the perfect example to make a case for chasing at the venue, since then, the ground has become all the more flatter, barring the swing pacers might get an early one with the breeze from the sea. That said, it is a venue where batters will have the upper hand.

Weather watch: There could be a little bit of residual rain, dew will have more say than the skies.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

No of matches: 5

History: As the oldest ground in the country, it holds a special place in the cricketing history of India. It was the venue for the 1987 World Cup final and the 1996 semifinal — where India faced Sri Lanka and the match was abandoned midway with crowd rioting after a poor show from the hosts. This time, too, it will be the host for one of the semifinals where Pakistan will play should they qualify.

India match: vs South Africa, November 5

What to expect: Having not hosted many games in the past three years, it is hard to predict what to expect. That being said, it could be one of those grounds where the ODI cricket of formative years — get your eye in and capitalise in the back end — could work especially with pacers having some assistance early on in the innings.

Weather watch: While there might not be much rain, dew is expected to play a massive role in Kolkata later in the evening.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

No. of matches: 5

History: Possibly one of the best batting surfaces in India. You get full value for shots not just because of the small boundaries but also because of the nature of the outfield. Somewhat surprisingly, the venue has hosted only three ODIs in the last decade but the lowest was 286; that gives you an indication.

India match: vs Qualifier 1, November 11

What to expect: If it’s Sri Lanka, they could face a proper test. The surface will largely be true and both captains may stick to the basics of pace to open and close while having spinners in operation through the middle. It could easily be a day when a target of 290 could be touch and go.

Weather watch: This is around the time when the Bay starts to become active so any system that affects Chennai could well see some remnants in Bengaluru. It’s usually dry and pleasant, though.

