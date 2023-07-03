Home Sport Cricket

TNPL 2023: Shahrukh, Suresh shine for Kovai

Suresh Kumar (64 off 29 balls) and Shahrukh Khan (53 off 23 balls) put Kovai in command against Madurai as they piled up 208/5 in 20 overs.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Lyca Kovai Kings' Suresh Kumar.(Photo | V Karthik Alagu ,EPS)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:   A professional display by Lyca Kovai Kings enabled the Shahrukh Khan-led side to defeat Siechem Madurai Panthers by 44 runs in the TNPL game played at Tirunelveli on Sunday. Suresh Kumar (64 off 29 balls) and Shahrukh Khan (53 off 23 balls) put Kovai in command against Madurai as they piled up 208/5 in 20 overs.

Later, M Siddharth’s 3/32 applied brakes on the Madurai batters march as the Kovai team yet again pulled off a creditable win. The win will be all the more satisfying for Kovai as it came in the absence of Sai Sudharsan who had to join the South Zone.

Put in to bat, Kovai lost its  opener Sujay cheaply. But Suresh Kumar and B Sachin (67) did the rescue act and stitched an 85-run stand for the second wicket. Both Suresh and Shahrukh backed themselves and it was a thrill a minute for the fans. Suresh hit four sixes and his neatly timed inside-out shot off Washington Sundar was a delight to watch.

Shahrukh pulled, drove and cut with relish and his slog-sweep off M Ashwin showed his class. Suresh brought in his fifty in just 21 balls, while Shahrukh got to the half-century mark in just 20 balls. Set an imposing 209 for a win, Madurai began their chase with Washington batting at the top of the order. Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 208/5 in 20 ovs (S Kumar 64, Sachin 67) bt Siechem Madurai Panthers 164 in 18 ovs (M Siddharth  3/32). Chepauk Super Gillies 129/7 in 20 ovs (Ganga Sridhar Raju 3/15) bt Ba11sy Trichy 71 in 13.4 ovs (Daryl Ferrario 45; M Silambarasan 5/12).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lyca Kovai Kings Shahrukh Khan Suresh Kumar Siechem Madurai Panthers TNPL 2023
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp