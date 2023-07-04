Agarkar takes charge as chief selector; Nooshin interim women's coach for B'desh tour

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar has been appointed chairman of the senior men's selection committee, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) announced on Tuesday. He will be the second person from West Zone to be on the panel along with Salil Ankola with no representation from North Zone. Subroto Banerjee (Central Zone), S Sharath (South) and SS Das (East) are the other selectors in the panel.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee. The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Mr Ajit Agarkar for the said position," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.

With 191 ODIs, 26 Tests and 4 T20Is to his name, Agarkar has been a part of three ODI World Cups and the 2007 T20 World Cup when India won the title. The former all-rounder is expected to get a better salary as opposed to the current slab of Rs 1 crore kept for the chairman of selectors. His first assignment is likely to be picking the T20I squad for the tour of West Indies.

Nooshin interim coach for B'desh tour

After the successful Emerging Asia Cup in Hong Kong, former India cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer is set to travel with the senior women's team for Bangladesh as interim head coach. Although it has been reported that Amol Muzumdar is set to take over as head coach of the women's team, for the Bangladesh tour that begins on July 9, Nooshin will be acting as the interim coach as the board takes time to officially announce the head coach. Along with Nooshin, Apurva Desai, Rajib Dutta, Shalini Mantravadi, Mala Rangaswamy and Akanksha Satyavanshi will be travelling with the team as support staff for the series.

CHENNAI: Former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar has been appointed chairman of the senior men's selection committee, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) announced on Tuesday. He will be the second person from West Zone to be on the panel along with Salil Ankola with no representation from North Zone. Subroto Banerjee (Central Zone), S Sharath (South) and SS Das (East) are the other selectors in the panel. "The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee. The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Mr Ajit Agarkar for the said position," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release. With 191 ODIs, 26 Tests and 4 T20Is to his name, Agarkar has been a part of three ODI World Cups and the 2007 T20 World Cup when India won the title. The former all-rounder is expected to get a better salary as opposed to the current slab of Rs 1 crore kept for the chairman of selectors. His first assignment is likely to be picking the T20I squad for the tour of West Indies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nooshin interim coach for B'desh tour After the successful Emerging Asia Cup in Hong Kong, former India cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer is set to travel with the senior women's team for Bangladesh as interim head coach. Although it has been reported that Amol Muzumdar is set to take over as head coach of the women's team, for the Bangladesh tour that begins on July 9, Nooshin will be acting as the interim coach as the board takes time to officially announce the head coach. Along with Nooshin, Apurva Desai, Rajib Dutta, Shalini Mantravadi, Mala Rangaswamy and Akanksha Satyavanshi will be travelling with the team as support staff for the series.