Indrajith stars in Dindigul win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Indrajith led from the front with an unbeaten 83, accompanied by a valuable 42 from Vimal Khumar, to help Dindigul Dragons overcome Salem Spartans by seven wickets in the TNPL game in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Chasing 161, Vimal and Adithya Ganesh got out in quick succession after which Indrajith took charge and finished the job for Dindigul along with Boopathi Kumar.

Put in to bat, Salem lost Kaushik Gandhi cheaply. After that, S Aravind and Kavin R did a mini rescue act. Sunny Sandhu waged a lone battle to score half-century (57)but it was not enough as Salem posted 160/6.

Brief scores: Salem Spartans 160/6 in 20 ovs (Sandhu 57, Varun 2/17) lost to Dindigul Dragons 163/3 in 18.2 ovs (Vimal 42, Indrajith 83 n.o).

