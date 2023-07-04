Home Sport Cricket

Ollie Pope ruled out of Ashes after dislocated shoulder

England is likely to recruit Dan Lawrence to replace the injured Pope and not call in any additional batting cover. 

Published: 04th July 2023

England batter Ollie Pope. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LEEDS: England suffered a major Ashes setback on Tuesday as Ollie Pope was ruled out for the rest of the series against Australia after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the second Test.

Pope was injured while fielding on the first day at Lord's last week and aggravated the problem after England was told they were not permitted to use a substitute fielder in the second innings.

The 25-year-old underwent scans on his right shoulder that showed he needs surgery, forcing him to the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

England is likely to replace vice-captain Pope with Dan Lawrence for the third Test starting on Thursday at Headingley.

Lawrence won the last of his 11 Test caps last March and has not played since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge of the side.

England has decided not to call up any additional batting cover.

"England and Surrey batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series after dislocating his right shoulder during the second Ashes Test at Lord's last week," an England and Wales Cricket Board statement said.

"Scans in London on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury and he will miss the rest of the summer campaign and will require surgery. He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation," the statement added.

England are trailing 2-0 in the five-match series after losing at Lord's.

They are attempting to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015, while Australia have not won in England since 2001.

