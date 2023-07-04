Home Sport Cricket

Travis Head reveals Bairstow almost stumped him in Ashes opener

"I quickly whipped my bat back and questioned Jonny on whether he would take the stumps and he said, ‘Bloody oath I would’, and ran off," Head revealed.

Australia's Travis Head

Australia's Travis Head (File photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Australian batter Travis Head has revealed that Jonny Bairstow almost stumped him the exact same way as Alex Carey, when he was walking out after an over in the first Test of Ashes 2023.

On the fifth day of the second Test, Bairstow left his ground, believing the ball to be dead and the over to have concluded but wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw at the stumps and the Australian was given out and the visitors eventually won by 43 runs.

Speaking on LiSTNR’s Willow Talk podcast, Head revealed he and Bairstow were involved in a conversation about a first Test moment where the English keeper almost did the exact same thing.

"Jonny wasn’t too pleased. And I sort of reminded Jonny last week I walked out of my crease at the end of an over. I quickly whipped my bat back and questioned Jonny on whether he would take the stumps and he said, ‘Bloody oath I would’, and ran off," Head revealed.

The 29-year-old Australian said he had seen the style of dismissal several times during his career, including at Sheffield Shield level and cited an example of a Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and New South Wales.

"We'd seen (Bairstow) try to do it and I’ve seen it happen a few times. Remember Tommy Cooper getting done at the SCG. ‘Nevs’ (Peter Nevill) threw the stumps down on him.

"If you put on the England hat, they're disappointed. But the Australia (side), to the letter of the law, which was explained with Mitchell Starc’s catch the day before that it would be out.

"I know they've questioned it differently if they were in the same situation but with all the heat out of the air, saying that is a little bit different than in the moment," he said.

The third Test starts on July 6 at Headingley, where England will look to avenge their first two losses as they strive to keep their Ashes hopes alive.

