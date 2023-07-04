Home Sport Cricket

West Indies to face England in three Tests in July 2024

The tour will mark the second occasion that the two teams will compete for the Richards-Botham Trophy - named in honour of cricket icons Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham.

Published: 04th July 2023 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image: West Indies players shake hands after loosing to Scotland in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match., July 2023. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: West Indies cricket team will tour England in the summer of 2024 where they will play three Test matches. The series will start at Lord's on July 10 to July 14, followed by the second Test at Trent Bridge on July 18 to July 22 and the final contest at Edgbaston on July 26 to July 30.

The tour will mark the second occasion that the two teams will compete for the Richards-Botham Trophy - named in honour of cricket icons Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham. West Indies are the current holders having won the inaugural series which was played in the Caribbean in March 2022. The series will also form part of the ICC's World Test Championship from 2023 to 2025.

Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies said: "West Indies and England have had many enthralling duels on the field over the last 95 years and we expect another great series in 2024- which will mark the 40th anniversary of the famous tour of 1984 when West Indies won 5-0. This series next year will see us defending the Richards-Botham Trophy, as we continue to celebrate the relationship of the teams and honour the legacy of two of the game's greatest players."

West Indies played their first Test matches against England at Lord's in June 1928. Since them the two teams have met on 163 occasions - West Indies won 59, England won 51 with 53 drawn.

Match schedule

July 10 to July 14: first Test at Lord's, London

July 18 to July 22: second Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

July 18 to July 22: third Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Indies cricket team England tour
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp