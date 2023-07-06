Ashes series: Australia in trouble on first day of third test; 4 down for 91 at lunch

By Online Desk

Australia were four down at lunch after England won the toss and put the Aussies to bat in the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday.

The Aussies did start well with a four coming off the bat of David Warner, but Stuard Broad had the last laugh in the same over sending off Warner to the pavilion out caught by Crawley.

The next wicket to fall was that of Usman Khawaja in the 12th over when Mark Wood rattled his leg stump. Labuschagne didn't last long either as he edged a Chris Woakes' delivery to Joe Root in the 19th over.

The next to fall was Steven Smith when Stuart Broad's delivery kissed the edge of his bat and went straight to Jonny Bairstow for an easy take.

Both Mark Wood and allrounder Chris Woakes make their first appearances in this series.

It's a must-win match for England to stay alive in the five-match series after having lost their first two matches. Australia lead the series 2-0.

Allrounder Mitchell Marsh will play his first test since the last time Australia toured here in 2019. He replaced Cameron Green, who has a hamstring strain but should be fit for the fourth test at Old Trafford.

Fast bowler Scott Boland was in for Josh Hazlewood, whose workload was being managed after playing consecutive tests. Spinner Todd Murphy will make his Ashes debut after four tests in India this year as the replacement for Nathan Lyon, who tore his calf in the 43-run win at Lord's last week.

“Toddy was a star in India, he's pumped and ready to go,” captain Pat Cummins said.

Steve Smith will play his 100th test.

“Huge, the standard he's set, averaging almost 60 is incredible,” Cummins said.

Spinner Moeen Ali returns after missing the Lord's test to repair his badly blistered right index finger. No. 3 batter Ollie Pope was out for the series with a dislocated right shoulder, and fast bowlers James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested.

(With inputs from AP)

