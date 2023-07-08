Home Sport Cricket

Sachin guides Kovai into consecutive finals

Chasing 194, Dindigul Dragons lost its opener Vimal Khumar and Shivam Singh cheaply. Vimal fell in the first over to Thamarai Kannan.

Published: 08th July 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

B Sachin of Kovai Kings celebrates his half-century against Madurai Panthers. (Photo | TNPL)

B Sachin of Kovai Kings celebrates his half-century against Madurai Panthers. (Photo | TNPL)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:   B Sachin’s 70 and shrewd captaincy by Shahrukh Khan enabled Lyca Kovai Kings to defeat Dindigul Dragons by 30 runs in the Qualifier I of the TNPL  played at Salem on Friday. With this win Kovai make it to the final to be played on Wednesday.

Chasing 194, Dindigul Dragons lost its opener Vimal Khumar and Shivam Singh cheaply. Vimal fell in the first over to Thamarai Kannan. A while later, Shivam fell to the guile of Shahrukh Khan. A lot rested upon Boopathi Kumar and B Indrajith to do the rescue act.

Boopathi, after a cameo, fell to the guile of J Subramanyan, stumped by Suresh Kumar. Shahrukh Khan kept shuffling his bowlers often. He rotated his spinners and medium-pacers in such a manner that Dindigul batters footwork was constantly put to test. This ploy worked as half the Dindugal team was in the dugout with just 58 runs on the board. At the time of going to print, they were 119/6 in 16 overs.

Earlier, put into bat Kovai Kings openers Sujay and Suresh could not convert their starts. But when the duo got out Kovai had put 57 runs on the board inside the powerplay.  After that Sachin and Mukilesh stitched a wonderful partnership with 82 runs for the third wicket.

While Sachin made 70, Mukilesh mustered 44. This was the best phase for Kovai as both these youngsters played sensibly and did not panic under pressure. The next man was Shahrukh Khan and one expected fireworks from him. But he fell to Suboth Bhati who had earlier removed the well-set Sachin. Suboth Bhati was the most successful bowler for Dindigul as he picked up four wickets. 

Later, Atheeq Rahman played a little cameo worth 19 runs off 10 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 193/7 in 20 ovs (B Sachin 70, U Mukilesh 44, Subodh Bhati 4/37) bt Dindigul Dragons 163/9 in 20 ovs (Boopathi Kumar 25, Sarath Kumar 62, Thamarai Kannan 2/33, M Mohammed 3/26). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahrukh Khan Lyca Kovai Kings Dindigul Dragons
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp