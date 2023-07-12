Younguns not throwin’ away their shots at top

Kalyani Mangale By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After getting bowled by 18-year-old Marufa Akter for a duck in the first T20I, Shafali Verma changed the gear of her innings by smashing the Bangladesh pacer for three back-to-back fours in the second T20I.

One could sense the beginning of the rivalry. With old guards of most of the women’s teams hanging up their boots, it looks like the next generation is ready to fill those competitive shoes. Even at a crucial juncture in the match for Bangladesh, 18-year-old Rabeya Khan dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues before she could get going. For India, Verma, and debutants from the series, Minnu Mani and B Anusha, shared six wickets between themselves, helping India seal the T20I series.

Given how most of the teams are going through a transition, where bringing young players is a necessity, we are going to witness more teenagers going through the ranks.

This is not just with the likes of India and Bangladesh. Recently, Sri Lanka beat New Zealand to win the ODI series for the first time. Even when the majority of the contribution came from their captain Chamari Athapaththu, 17-year-old Vishmi Gunarathne chipped in with her maiden half-century. Pakistan’s 18-year-old Ayesha Naseem is considered one of the biggest hitters in the game. Amy Hunter, 17 years old, has been a regular in Ireland’s senior side. England’s Lauren Filer, Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield, the list just goes on.

Most of these players are from the U19 World Cup’s class of 2023. And by the time the next U19 World Cup rolls up in 2025, the list will swell even more.

Brief scores: India 95/8 (Verma 19, Khatun 3-21) bt Bangladesh 87 (N Sultana 38, Sharma 3-12, Verma 3-15).

