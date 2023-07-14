Home Sport Cricket

Rohit, Jaiswal hundreds put India on top 

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the 17th Indian man to hit a Test 100 on debut.

Published: 14th July 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal in action against West Indies on day two of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yashasvi Jaiswal became the 17th Indian man to hit a Test 100 on debut as the visitors helped themselves to a commanding position before tea on Day Two. On a day when Rohit Sharma scored his 10th 100 on the format, Jaiswal’s composed 100 on a slow surface spoke volumes about his temperament. 

Rohit, however, got out shortly after reaching the milestone, with Shubman Gill joining Yashasvi in the middle. Speaking of the left-hander’s achievement, his childhood coach Jwala Singh said that he is delighted to see his ward having a good start to his international career.

“As a player, it’s important to do your best for the team. Scoring Runs for the team is a job for the player and then look ahead. I had some feeling that he will start well,” Singh said. “As a coach, I always teach my players to see the ball and not the bowler and try to react to the ball well.

There will be always nine fielders whatever match you play whether it’s T20 or one-day or Test. As a batter, you need to be present and face each and every ball on merit and believe in your ability. I am glad that Yashasvi is able to do this on the ground and prove me right.” 

Brief scores: West Indies 1st Innings: 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26) vs India 1st Innings (at the time of going to print): 236/1 in 78 overs (Rohit 103, Jaiswal 115 batting).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yashasvi Jaiswal Test West Indies
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp