Rohit, Jaiswal hundreds put India on top 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yashasvi Jaiswal became the 17th Indian man to hit a Test 100 on debut as the visitors helped themselves to a commanding position before tea on Day Two. On a day when Rohit Sharma scored his 10th 100 on the format, Jaiswal’s composed 100 on a slow surface spoke volumes about his temperament.

Rohit, however, got out shortly after reaching the milestone, with Shubman Gill joining Yashasvi in the middle. Speaking of the left-hander’s achievement, his childhood coach Jwala Singh said that he is delighted to see his ward having a good start to his international career.

“As a player, it’s important to do your best for the team. Scoring Runs for the team is a job for the player and then look ahead. I had some feeling that he will start well,” Singh said. “As a coach, I always teach my players to see the ball and not the bowler and try to react to the ball well.

There will be always nine fielders whatever match you play whether it’s T20 or one-day or Test. As a batter, you need to be present and face each and every ball on merit and believe in your ability. I am glad that Yashasvi is able to do this on the ground and prove me right.”

Brief scores: West Indies 1st Innings: 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26) vs India 1st Innings (at the time of going to print): 236/1 in 78 overs (Rohit 103, Jaiswal 115 batting).

