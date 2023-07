Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead men's and women's cricket squads at Asian Games

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ruturaj Gaikwad was on Friday named captain of India's squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games with IPL star Rinku Singh also getting his due.

Rinku, whose exclusion from the T20s series in the Caribbean was questioned, has made the cut for the Asian Games scheduled from September 23 to October 8.

The continental games coincides with the start of the ODI World Cup and that is why a B team has been named.

Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Prabhsimran Singh are the others who have been picked at the back of a stellar IPL.

It was a coming of age season for Dube who helped CSK win a record equalling fifth title.

Jaiswal scored a hundred on his Test debut against the West Indies on Thursday before going on to become only the third Indian to score 150 in his first game for India.

Tilak has also been named in the team which will face the West Indies in a five-match series from August 3.

Gaikwad, who will lead the side in China, is currently with the Test squad in the Caribbean.

Wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh are also part of the squad.

Cricket was last played the Asian Games in 2014 when India did not take part.

The BCCI Apex Council cleared the participation of men and women teams earlier this month.

Indian men's squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

Smriti Mandhana to be Harmanpreet's deputy

Young pacer Titas Sadhu was on Friday named in India's full strength squad for the women's competition at the Asian Games in September-October.

The women's cricket competition will be played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field from September 19-28.

Right-arm pacer Sadhu had impressed in India's title-winning campaign at the inaugural U-19 Women's World Cup in South Africa.

The 18-year-old is not part of the Indian squad currently in Bangladesh.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

Rookie spinners Minnu Mani and Anusha Bareddy, who are in Bangladesh, have been included.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who was dropped from Bangladesh tour on fitness grounds, is also back.

India women's squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar.

