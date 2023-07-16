Pakistan's Shaheen bags 100 Test wickets
Shaheen, a left-arm quick, struck in his second over to send back Nishan Madushka caught behind for four after Sri Lanka elected to bat first at the start of the two-match series.
Published: 16th July 2023
GALLE: Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed his 100th Test wicket on his return from injury in the first match against Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday.
The pace spearhead had moved to 99 wickets in 25 Tests at the same venue last year when a knee injury put him out of action.
Shaheen, 23, has taken 134 wickets in white-ball matches since his international debut in 2018 and emerged as a star bowler for the Babar Azam-led team.