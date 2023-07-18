Raghuram bowls Garnet CC to victory  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Raghuram’s 4/15 came in handy for Garnet CC to beat Triplicane CC by 174 runs in a Third Division match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: III Division ‘A’: Garnet Cricket Club 320/8 in 50 ovs (Sumant Jain 50, S Siddarth 47, AV Abilash 45, A Jones 3/57) bt Triplicane Cricket Club 146 in 41.1 ovs (V Benny Hinn 37, R Raguram 4/15); Krishnaraj Memorial Club 265/5 in 50 ovs (M Abhinava Sundar 50, Ramnath 47, B Anirudh 47, R Chokkalingam 3 for 41) lost to Reserve Bank Recreation Club 271/5 in 42.5 ovs (T Vignesh Pathy 63, Y Surya 49, R Dinesh Kumar 3/74); Nungambakkam Cricket Club 221/6 in 50 ovs (M Bharath 106 n.o, R Pavithran 4/30) lost to SKM Cricket Club 225/5 in 43.3 ovs (Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan 72, V Tharun Kumar 56).

Ganesh shines

G Ganesh Moorthy’s 52 propelled Samsung India to beat Apollo Tyres Ltd by three wickets in the semifinals of the 18th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA trophy. Brief scores: Semifinals: Apollo Tyres ltd 104 in 25.4 ovs (C Kubendran 41, A Dinesh Kumar 3/22) lost to Samsung India 105/7 in 25.3 ovs (G Ganesh Moorthy 52, Surya Anand 3/28); Wheels India Ltd 170 in 28.1 ovs (K Padmanaban 52, S Karthick 3/63, M Ramesh 3/48) bt Lucas TVS 93 in 20.4 ovs (S Karthick 46 , D Alexander David Raj 4/21, M Ravi Teja 3/27).

Sailesh, Padmini bag crowns

R Sailesh (Velammal Matric) and S Padmini (Ramakrishna MHSS) emerged winners in the Under-25 boys and girls segments respectively at the end of final round of the 24th BSA Hercules Cycles-Tamil Nadu state level chess tournament organized by Tiruvallur District Chess Association, at RMK Senior Secondary School, Thiruverkadu, Chennai.

Sub-junior nat’l swimming

The Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association under the auspices of Swimming Federation of India will be conducting the 39th sub junior and 49th junior National aquatic championships (water polo and diving events) at SDAT Aquatic Complex Velachery, Chennai from July 18 to 22. Swimmers from about 20 states will be seen in action during the meet.

